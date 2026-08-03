Braves trade outfielder to Red Sox

Eli White — pictured hitting an RBI single against the Tigers in April — was batting .233 with 17 RBIs and five home runs with the Braves, who dealt him Monday to the Red Sox. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Eli White goes to Boston in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

Eli White goes to Boston in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

In the Braves’ fifth deal ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, outfielder Eli White was sent to the Red Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Tyler Uberstine.

Uberstine has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

White has been with the Braves since 2023 and is a .212 career hitter. This season, the speedy White is hitting .233 and has driven in 17 runs to go with five homers.

In 2025, White was the MVP of the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, when he hit two homers in a win over the Reds.

Uberstine, from California, is a right-hander who was drafted by the Red Sox in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his debut April 5 — he threw 2⅔ innings and gave up a run in a Sox loss to the Padres.