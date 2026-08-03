Braves trade catcher Joey Bart to White Sox

Atlanta Braves' Joey Bart (right) celebrates with Mike Yastrzemski as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home rum off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The catcher was dealt to Chicago for minor-league pitcher Duncan Davitt.

The catcher was dealt to Chicago for minor-league pitcher Duncan Davitt.

With the impending return of catcher Sean Murphy, the Braves on Monday dealt catcher Joey Bart to the White Sox in exchange for minor-league pitcher Duncan Davitt.

Bart was traded to the Braves from the Pirates in late June and played 20 games for the Braves. The Buford High School graduate hit .188 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Davitt, a right-hander, has pitched in just two MLB games, allowing an earned run in only two innings pitched. A native of Iowa, Davitt was an 18th-round pick of the Rays in 2022.

The Braves have optioned Davitt to Triple-A.