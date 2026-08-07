We worry about Braves’ pitching — while they continue to pitch great
Atlanta’s starting rotation has MLB’s second-best ERA since All-Star break.
Braves manager Walt Weiss watches from the dugout as his team takes on the San Diego Padres on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Atlanta. The Braves are on their way to winning the NL East. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
“I hope so,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Braves beat the Marlins 11-3 on Thursday night for their eighth straight victory. “I always talk about finding something that puts that chip on our shoulder, whatever it is for you. You need it in this league …
“I really like how our guys have responded, not just to the trade deadline stuff, but just responded overall to a tough month in June and coming back and playing at a really high level. (It’s) not easy to do when you get knocked back like that.”
Braves starting pitchers have done their part during the team’s turnaround.
They had a streak of 14 consecutive starts with no more than three runs allowed from July 22 through Wednesday. Braves starters had MLB’s second-best ERA from the All-Star break through Wednesday and the sixth-most innings pitched during that stretch.
Martín Pérez held the Marlins to no hits or runs over three innings Thursday before a rain delay ended his night. Pérez has compiled a 1.42 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break. Chris Sale has the same ERA in three starts, and Bryce Elder has compiled 1.88 ERA in four starts.
Sale, 37, is the one premier pitcher among the bunch. Weiss has juggled the rotation to keep him fresh. Sale’s scheduled start on Tuesday was pushed back to Saturday. He’ll be pitching on nine days’ rest when he faces the Yankees on Saturday in New York.
There was a lot of worrying about the Braves when their NL East lead dwindled from 9½ games to begin June to two games at the All-Star break. There doesn’t seem to be proportionate tranquility with the Braves winning 15 of 18 games since the break to push their division lead to 8½ games.
The angst increased with the underwhelming trade haul. It’s as if concerns about the Braves not being built for a deep playoff run are overshadowing what’s happening now on the field.
Teams can get lucky over the small sample size in the postseason. The true measure is what they do from April through September. The Braves are proving to be a team built to last over the long haul.
Braves starter Chris Sale, shown delivering against the Cleveland Guardians in April, will be pitching on nine days’ rest when he faces the Yankees on Saturday in New York. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
Two pitchers they acquired in trades, starter Tyler Mahle and reliever Brent Suter, will help with that. Weiss has enough high-level pitchers in his bullpen to mix and match in the playoffs should the starters falter.
The Braves were 9-14 in June while scoring the fewest runs in the majors.
“We had some middle-of-the-order-type bats that weren’t there,” Weiss said. “That had something to do with it. But the fact of the matter is (that) in all aspects of the game, we took a step back in June, (or) more like three weeks.
“It wasn’t good in really any phase. We just had to deal with it, fight through it, and they have. They’ve come out of the other side and back to 24 games above (.500). Really impressed with what the guys have done.”
So am I. The Braves are on their way to winning the NL East. They haven’t done that since winning six division titles in a row from 2018-23. The Braves lost in the wild-card round in 2024 and finished with a losing record last year.
Plenty of outsiders think they don’t have enough pitching to go far in October. The Braves will get a chance to prove us wrong.
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