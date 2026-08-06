Atlanta Braves Braves prospect Cam Caminiti rises in Baseball America’s top 100 The organization has three players on the updated list for 2026. Cam Caminiti, shown smiling after being selected 24th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the MLB draft, is perceived to be a potential frontline starter if developed to his fullest. (LM Otero/AP 2024)

By Gabriel Burns 21 hours ago Share

The Braves opted against parting with their most valuable prospects at the trade deadline, a decision that’s upset part of the fanbase and many around the organization but will require time to judge. While the team’s farm system isn’t stacked with premier talent, it’s the best it’s been since it produced players such as Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried. The team will hope that several of their prospects comprise the next core as the current group begins aging out. The Braves, after all, prioritize sustainable success — even if it costs them the opportunity to bolster their immediate chances.

There are three Braves prospects in Baseball America’s updated post-trade deadline top 100. The ascendent Eric Hartman, a breakout star of 2026, ranks No. 22. Lefty Cam Caminiti is No. 60. Infielder Tate Southisene is No. 75. Caminiti and Southisene were the club’s first-round picks in 2024 and 2025, respectively, while Hartman is becoming quite the development story as a 20th-round selection two years ago. It’s also worth noting that right-hander JR Ritchie was rated as the No. 58 prospect before graduating. He could become a middle-of-the-rotation-level starter. Hartman, just 20 years old, is the organization’s most exhilarating position-player prospect since Acuña. He has shown a tantalizing combination of power and speed that’s helped him surge from unknown to a top 25 prospect. Hartman, who was recently promoted to Double-A Columbus, has 24 homers and 41 stolen bases in 96 games. Caminiti, meanwhile, has rebounded from a difficult start to the campaign and crescendoed with a recent 14-strikeout outing. Also recently promoted to Double-A, Caminiti’s inconsistency is understandable at age 19. His upside, though, is something upon which to dream; he’s perceived to be a potential frontline starter if developed to his fullest.

The southpaw was among Baseball America’s biggest risers, up 17 spots from No. 77. This comes after Caminiti had consecutive strong months in June and July, showing improved command and inducing more whiffs. He’s commonly considered the system’s best pitching prospect.