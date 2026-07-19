What latest 4-star commitment means for Georgia football recruiting class

The Georgia Bulldogs made another addition to their 2026 recruiting class on Saturday, as they secured the commitment of 4-star safety Adryan Cole.
Cole, who plays for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, picked the Bulldogs over offers from Florida, LSU and Ole Miss.
“It has been a childhood dream since I was younger,” Cole told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “It would just be great playing for my hometown team. It is just great having a real relationship with everybody in the building.”
By committing to Georgia, Cole becomes the highest-rated defensive commit in the class.
With the addition of Cole, the Bulldogs now have 19 commitments in their 2027 recruiting cycle. He is the lone defensive back commit in the class. Georgia previously held commitments from 5-star Donte Wright and 4-star Jerry Outhouse, but they flipped to Miami and UCLA, respectively.
Georgia also missed out on in-state safety Ta’Shawn Poole, who committed to Florida State on Friday. He is the No. 5 player in the state per the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 64 player nationally. Cole ranks as the No. 15 player in the state and the No. 166 player in the class.
The addition of Cole did move Georgia ahead of Clemson in the 247Sports rankings, as the Bulldogs now have the No. 12 recruiting class in the country for the 2027 cycle.
If Georgia is to climb into the top 10, the Bulldogs are going to need to flip a few prospects who are committed elsewhere at the moment. Every recruiting class signed by Kirby Smart has ranked no lower than sixth. Uncommitted prospects the Bulldogs are vying for include 4-star linebacker Brayton Feister and 3-star safety Seth Williams.
The Bulldogs did load up on the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 recruiting cycle, signing five defensive backs while also bringing in three transfers. Khalil Barnes and Tyriq Green, both from the state of Georgia, look like players who can help Georgia in the secondary this season.
With Georgia signing 31 prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, it will likely be a smaller recruiting class in 2027. Still, the addition of Cole was a seismic one for a Georgia class that doesn’t currently have as many top prospects as previous seasons.