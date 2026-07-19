What latest 4-star commitment means for Georgia football recruiting class

The addition puts Georgia’s 2027 class just outside the top 10.

The addition puts Georgia’s 2027 class just outside the top 10.

The Georgia Bulldogs made another addition to their 2026 recruiting class on Saturday, as they secured the commitment of 4-star safety Adryan Cole.

Cole, who plays for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, picked the Bulldogs over offers from Florida, LSU and Ole Miss.

“It has been a childhood dream since I was younger,” Cole told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “It would just be great playing for my hometown team. It is just great having a real relationship with everybody in the building.”

By committing to Georgia, Cole becomes the highest-rated defensive commit in the class.

With the addition of Cole, the Bulldogs now have 19 commitments in their 2027 recruiting cycle. He is the lone defensive back commit in the class. Georgia previously held commitments from 5-star Donte Wright and 4-star Jerry Outhouse, but they flipped to Miami and UCLA, respectively.