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Georgia Tech’s James Ramsey named ABCA Southeast Regional Coach of the Year

He led the Yellow Jackets to 50 wins and the ACC’s regular season and tournament titles.
Georgia Tech's James Ramsey, shown in April during a game against Georgia, was named the ABCA Southeast Regional Coach of the Year. The Yellow Jackets won 50 games in Ramsey's first season at the helm. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech's James Ramsey, shown in April during a game against Georgia, was named the ABCA Southeast Regional Coach of the Year. The Yellow Jackets won 50 games in Ramsey's first season at the helm. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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46 minutes ago

Georgia Tech baseball coach James Ramsey earned more recognition for his stellar first season at the helm.

The American Baseball Coaches Association named Ramsey its Southeast Regional Coach of the Year on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets won 50 games for the first time in 20 years and both the ACC regular season and tournament titles. Ramsey previously was named ACC Coach of the Year and signed a contract extension three days after Tech won the ACC Tournament for the first time in 12 years.

The Jackets earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost to eventual national champion Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional’s deciding game.

Under Ramsey, the Jackets scored the most runs (662) of any team in the BBCOR era (Bat-Ball Coefficient of Restitution; beginning in 2011) while posting power conference BBCOR records in batting average (.356), on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.639).

The Jackets also led the country in on-base-plus-slugging (1.106), walks (398) and hits (763).

Ramsey’s pitching staff led the ACC in ERA over the course of 30 conference games and set a program record with 10.18 strikeouts per nine innings, surpassing the 10.00 mark set by the 1998 Jackets.