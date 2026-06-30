Georgia Tech’s James Ramsey named ABCA Southeast Regional Coach of the Year

Georgia Tech's James Ramsey, shown in April during a game against Georgia, was named the ABCA Southeast Regional Coach of the Year. The Yellow Jackets won 50 games in Ramsey's first season at the helm. (Jason Getz/AJC)

He led the Yellow Jackets to 50 wins and the ACC’s regular season and tournament titles.

He led the Yellow Jackets to 50 wins and the ACC’s regular season and tournament titles.

Georgia Tech baseball coach James Ramsey earned more recognition for his stellar first season at the helm.

The American Baseball Coaches Association named Ramsey its Southeast Regional Coach of the Year on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets won 50 games for the first time in 20 years and both the ACC regular season and tournament titles. Ramsey previously was named ACC Coach of the Year and signed a contract extension three days after Tech won the ACC Tournament for the first time in 12 years.

The Jackets earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost to eventual national champion Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional’s deciding game.