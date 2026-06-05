Sports

Family, food and football: Continuing the tradition of giving thanks - Clone

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15 minutes ago

OPINION

It’s my first Thanksgiving at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and I’m told there’s a tradition of writing a column on being thankful.

I’ve written holiday pieces in the past, but learning about the distinguished tradition started at the AJC by the iconic great Furman Bisher, it’s an even bigger honor and privilege.

Let me state this for the record: Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays.

When I was growing up in Detroit, late November usually marked the point when the air outside got a little crisper, the skies were gray and I could start wearing sweaters.

Oh, and the food. There’s not another holiday that rivals the spread for Thanksgiving dinner. Yes, the macaroni and cheese is the star of the show, with the dressing, collard greens and sweet potato pie nominated for best supporting roles.

Then, there’s the football.

Watching the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was must-see TV — if, for no other reason, than simply being the football folly on a national stage and finding a new way to lose. When the Lions game ended, it was time for dinner.

Everything was like clockwork.

This year, things are different. November in Atlanta has meant short sleeves and 70-plus degrees. Gray skies have given way to radiant sunshine and smiles, along with new opportunities for me at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

I have the privilege of writing about giving thanks. Here’s my first foray:

I’m thankful for …

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro and college sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 23-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was the sports editor and assistant sports editor, after serving as a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years and five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

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