UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Could pre-NFL draft arrest cost Georgia’s record-breaking receiver millions?

Zachariah Branch has been widely projected as a second-round pick. A slip to the third round would be costly.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch — pictured scoring against Alabama in the SEC championship game in December — was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on misdemeanor charges. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch — pictured scoring against Alabama in the SEC championship game in December — was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on misdemeanor charges. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
By
47 minutes ago

ATHENS — Zachariah Branch knew long ago this would be the most financially lucrative week of his life — and it still figures to be, even after he was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on misdemeanor charges.

Branch’s NFL draft stock could come into question after he failed “to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands,” per the police report, leading to charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets—prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement official.

Branch, who set a school record for catches in a season with 81, has been widely projected as a second-round prospect throughout the evaluation period, most recently at No. 53 overall in an NFL.com story published Friday.

An NFL mock draft published by ESPN on Monday — after the arrest — had Branch as a third-round pick at No. 73 overall.

If Branch falls 20 spots, as one might surmise from these before-and-after projections, Branch could lose nearly $2 million over the course of his four-year rookie contract.

The preslotted, four-year rookie contract for the No. 53 overall pick is $8,908,966, while the No. 73 overall pick is preslotted to make $7,085,650 — a difference of about $1.82 million.

Fans and the general public can debate the worthiness and/or details of the arrest, but there’s an old saying that “nothing good happens after midnight” and NFL teams could question the wisdom of even going out on the final weekend before the draft.

Downtown Athens was still busy after midnight, as people were still celebrating the Twilight weekend festivities.

All that said, Branch is a player who has built a strong reputation for himself as a hard worker and team leader, and he opened eyes at the NFL combine by running a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash.

Branch also has the noteworthy support of coach Kirby Smart when it comes to vouching for his character.

“He’s a football junkie. There’s not a day I’ll leave the office that he’s not down there catching balls, running routes, doing extra,” Smart said after Branch had a strong performance catching the football from former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm at the school’s pro day in March.

“He loves football, and that’s what one of the No. 1 qualities for being a good pro is, is do you love it?”

About the Author

Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has covered sports for 32 years, the past 11 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President named the National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024

More Stories

The Latest

G-Day spring football game
BULLDOGS

What surprised us about the Georgia offensive line on G-Day

BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart can’t help but compare this current Georgia QB to Stetson Bennett

COLLEGE BASEBALL

‘We really can do it all:’ Georgia Tech baseball puts on show in win vs. Georgia

Keep Reading

Former Georgia WR Branch facing misdemeanor charges days before he hopes to be picked in NFL draft

Former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens after G-Day

A look at former Georgia high school players expected to go in NFL draft

Featured

U.S. Rep. David Scott update

Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott has died

Georgia wildfires prompt state of emergency in south and haze in Atlanta

FROM

First-ever co-campus queens causes uproar at Spelman College