Could pre-NFL draft arrest cost Georgia’s record-breaking receiver millions?

ATHENS — Zachariah Branch knew long ago this would be the most financially lucrative week of his life — and it still figures to be, even after he was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on misdemeanor charges.
Branch’s NFL draft stock could come into question after he failed “to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands,” per the police report, leading to charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets—prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement official.
Branch, who set a school record for catches in a season with 81, has been widely projected as a second-round prospect throughout the evaluation period, most recently at No. 53 overall in an NFL.com story published Friday.
An NFL mock draft published by ESPN on Monday — after the arrest — had Branch as a third-round pick at No. 73 overall.
If Branch falls 20 spots, as one might surmise from these before-and-after projections, Branch could lose nearly $2 million over the course of his four-year rookie contract.
The preslotted, four-year rookie contract for the No. 53 overall pick is $8,908,966, while the No. 73 overall pick is preslotted to make $7,085,650 — a difference of about $1.82 million.
Fans and the general public can debate the worthiness and/or details of the arrest, but there’s an old saying that “nothing good happens after midnight” and NFL teams could question the wisdom of even going out on the final weekend before the draft.
Downtown Athens was still busy after midnight, as people were still celebrating the Twilight weekend festivities.
All that said, Branch is a player who has built a strong reputation for himself as a hard worker and team leader, and he opened eyes at the NFL combine by running a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash.
Branch also has the noteworthy support of coach Kirby Smart when it comes to vouching for his character.
“He’s a football junkie. There’s not a day I’ll leave the office that he’s not down there catching balls, running routes, doing extra,” Smart said after Branch had a strong performance catching the football from former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm at the school’s pro day in March.
“He loves football, and that’s what one of the No. 1 qualities for being a good pro is, is do you love it?”