Georgia Bulldogs Could pre-NFL draft arrest cost Georgia’s record-breaking receiver millions? Zachariah Branch has been widely projected as a second-round pick. A slip to the third round would be costly. Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch — pictured scoring against Alabama in the SEC championship game in December — was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on misdemeanor charges. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

By Mike Griffith 47 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Zachariah Branch knew long ago this would be the most financially lucrative week of his life — and it still figures to be, even after he was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on misdemeanor charges. Branch’s NFL draft stock could come into question after he failed “to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands,” per the police report, leading to charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets—prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement official.

Branch, who set a school record for catches in a season with 81, has been widely projected as a second-round prospect throughout the evaluation period, most recently at No. 53 overall in an NFL.com story published Friday. An NFL mock draft published by ESPN on Monday — after the arrest — had Branch as a third-round pick at No. 73 overall. If Branch falls 20 spots, as one might surmise from these before-and-after projections, Branch could lose nearly $2 million over the course of his four-year rookie contract. The preslotted, four-year rookie contract for the No. 53 overall pick is $8,908,966, while the No. 73 overall pick is preslotted to make $7,085,650 — a difference of about $1.82 million.

Fans and the general public can debate the worthiness and/or details of the arrest, but there’s an old saying that “nothing good happens after midnight” and NFL teams could question the wisdom of even going out on the final weekend before the draft.