Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander says Hawks’ NAW ‘better win’ NBA’s MIP award

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a definitive pick for the winner of the 2026 Most Improved Player award. Unsurprisingly, the NBA’s reigning MVP picked his cousin, Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
After the Thunder’s win over the Clippers on Wednesday, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander about Alexander-Walker positioning himself for Most Improved Player.
“Yeah, he better win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.
“I think what’s most impressive about it is just how he stuck with it, like us obviously going through so many experiences of life together, being the same age and obviously both making it to the NBA, our pasts were like so connected until a certain point, and then they just like went left and right. We’ve talked so many times — countless times — about just being ready when the moment comes, and I’m just proud of how much he stuck with it and has taken advantage of this moment.
“My path has almost been like easier just because like I got traded, and I was able to play freely and handed the keys right away, and was able to just mold my game and play through mistakes and he hasn’t had that opportunity. But he’s getting it and he’s ready for it, and yeah, I’m nothing but proud of him.
“Like I said, he better win MIP.”
This season, Alexander-Walker has averaged career highs across the board.
Through 77 games, Alexander-Walker has averaged 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, all while maintaining his shooting efficiency from deep on a higher volume of 3-point attempts. The 27-year-old has knocked down 39.9% of his 3s.
Alexander-Walker has made that giant offensive leap but his elite defensive pressure has not dipped. This season, Alexander-Walker has averaged a career-best 1.3 steals per game. He ranks among the top 20 players in deflections, averaging 3.5 per game.
Following some blazing hot performances in March, Alexander-Walker earned an Eastern Conference Player of the Month nomination. But he also now leads the odds to win the award.
Hawks teammate Dyson Daniels won the award last season, becoming the second player in franchise history to win the award. If Alexander-Walker wins Most Improved Player, the Hawks would be the first team to have consecutive winners since the award’s creation in 1985-86 season.