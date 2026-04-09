Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander says Hawks’ NAW ‘better win’ NBA’s MIP award

Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker celebrates after making a basket against the Magic at State Farm Arena on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. This season, Alexander-Walker has averaged career highs across the board. (Jason Getz/AJC)

After the Thunder’s win over the Clippers on Wednesday, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander about Alexander-Walker positioning himself for Most Improved Player.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a definitive pick for the winner of the 2026 Most Improved Player award. Unsurprisingly, the NBA’s reigning MVP picked his cousin, Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker .

“Yeah, he better win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“I think what’s most impressive about it is just how he stuck with it, like us obviously going through so many experiences of life together, being the same age and obviously both making it to the NBA, our pasts were like so connected until a certain point, and then they just like went left and right. We’ve talked so many times — countless times — about just being ready when the moment comes, and I’m just proud of how much he stuck with it and has taken advantage of this moment.

“My path has almost been like easier just because like I got traded, and I was able to play freely and handed the keys right away, and was able to just mold my game and play through mistakes and he hasn’t had that opportunity. But he’s getting it and he’s ready for it, and yeah, I’m nothing but proud of him.

“Like I said, he better win MIP.”