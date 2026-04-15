Atlanta Braves Dom does it again, sends Braves to comeback win Three-run double in eighth inning gives Braves 6-5 win over Marlins. Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss, left, watches the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

By Chad Bishop 14 minutes ago Share

The legend of Dominic Smith continues to grow in this early part of the 2026 season. Smith unloaded a two-out, three-run, game-winning double into the left-center gap Tuesday giving the Braves a 6-5 win over the Marlins at Truist Park. The hit completed a comeback for the Braves, who had trailed 4-0 and 5-3.

Raisel Iglesias earned his third save of the season, and 100th in a Braves uniform by pitching a perfect ninth inning. Down 5-3 in the eighth, the Braves got a bloop single into no-man’s land off the bat of Drake Baldwin to begin the inning, then a two-out single by Mike Yastrzemski put runners at the corners for Ozzie Albies. Marlins reliever Pete Fairchild hit Albies with a 2-1 pitch to load the bases for Dominic Smith. Smith fell behind two strikes, took a ball, fouled off two more, then changed the outcome with one swing of his bat. Much earlier in the night, Reynaldo López took his warmup pitches to the theme from the movie “Halloween.” His outing Tuesday was certainly scary for a while.

López allowed a lead-off single to Jakob Marsee. Marsee then broke for second on ball four to Xavier Edwards and scampered to third when Mauricio Dubón dropped the throw from Baldwin. Marsee scored on Agustin Ramírez’s fly out to right.

The second inning featured more of the same with Otto Lopez drawing a lead-off walk, stealing second and scoring on Connor Norby’s single to right. Graham Pauley banged a double off the wall in right to bring home another run. It would have scored two if not for Dubón’s relay throw home to get Javier Sanoja trying to score from second. That only paused the bleeding. Marsee lined a run-scoring single to center making it 4-0 before López could get out of the inning. The Braves got a run back via Smith’s two-out single to right that scored Albies, who had doubled. They got two more back in the third with back-to-back RBI doubles from Baldwin and Matt Olson, respectively. A different López finished the game Tuesday than the one who started it. He retired seven straight batters, striking out five over that stretch, and allowed only one base runner over the final three innings he pitched.