Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart gives the latest on lengthy G-Day injury report Multiple expected starters missed the spring game or exited early with injuries varying in severity. Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — While most of the Georgia football team dressed out on Saturday for the team’s spring game, the Bulldogs were missing a few key contributors. Outside linebacker Amaris Williams was not present after he suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Williams following G-Day. The Georgia coach did say Williams is dealing with an ACL injury and that it was a noncontact injury. “I don’t know how long he’s out. I mean, you never know how long it is with the ACL,” Smart said following G-Day. “You know, George [Pickens] was able to come back and play. He had a similar injury. We would never put a timetable on it. He doesn’t want to put a timetable on it. He wants to do what he can to recover and get better. It’s unfortunate because it’s a noncontact injury.” Williams transferred in from Auburn this offseason. He had been expected to provide a boost to the Georgia pass rush. With Williams out, expect redshirt freshmen Chase Linton and Isaiah Gibson to take on larger roles. Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV had an ankle sprain and MCL sprain in practice and did not play on Saturday.

Smart estimated Robinson will be back in one to two weeks.

Running back Nate Frazier came out after the first play of the game, limping off the field and receiving medical attention. The junior running back did not return to the game. “Yeah, precautionary,” Smart said. “He had an ankle coming out of the last game, and he came back from that and went through all spring, and then that first carry, he reaggravated his ankle. So, we held him.” A number of key Georgia players dressed but did not play in the game. Among those were wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton, wide receiver London Humphreys, inside linebacker Raylen Wilson and cornerback Demello Jones. Jones had a soft tissue injury, while Wilson had been dealing with a knee injury. Linebacker Zayden Walker and cornerback Gentry Williams both wore white noncontact jerseys and did not play on Saturday. Both are dealing with shoulder injuries. Players who came into spring with preexisting injuries dressed out but did not play on Saturday. Among those are center Drew Bobo (foot), outside linebacker Gabe Harris (toe), and defensive lineman Jordan Hall (knee).