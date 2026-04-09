Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ playoff probabilities remain high despite consecutive losses Atlanta still holds the No. 5 seed, but a spot in the play-in tournament remains a possibility. The Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left) and Onyeka Okongwu celebrate a win over the Celtics on Monday, March 30, 2026. Atlanta won its next two games after defeating Boston, but then lost its next two — Monday against the Knicks and Wednesday against the Cavaliers. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 23 minutes ago Share

The Hawks might not have clinched their spot in the top six after a loss Wednesday, but a trip to the NBA postseason remains well within their sights. Atlanta has lost consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 11 but still has solid odds to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, with just two games left in the regular season, the Hawks’ window to bypass the play-in tournament is shrinking.

RELATED Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander says Hawks’ NAW ‘better win’ NBA’s MIP award According to Basketball Reference, the Hawks have a 97.6% chance of making the playoffs. The site arrives at that probability “based on 10,000 simulations of the remainder of the NBA season, including the play-in round.” The website also projects the Hawks have a 91.1% chance of winning the Southeast Division, which Atlanta leads by one game over the Magic and two games over the Hornets before Thursday’s games. A division title would serve as a tiebreaker in the event of a three-way tie. In the Eastern Conference before Thursday’s games, the Hawks have a half-game lead over the Raptors, who occupy the sixth seed. If the Raptors defeat the Heat on Thursday night, they will overtake the Hawks for the fifth seed. The Raptors own the tiebreaker against the Hawks after winning the regular-season series between the teams. The Hawks could drop out of the top six if they lose both of their final games of the regular season. The Hawks next tip off against the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Friday at State Farm Arena and finish the regular season Sunday at the Heat.

So, what do the Hawks’ playoff probabilities look like?

Odds for the fifth or sixth seed Fifth seed: 70.6%.

70.6%. Sixth seed: 19.3%. Should the Hawks finish the regular season with the fifth seed, they would face the fourth seed — potentially the Knicks or the Cavaliers — in the first round. As of Thursday, the currently fourth-seeded Cavaliers have a 79.9% chance of finishing the season at No. 4. Three games separate the third-place Knicks from the second-seed Celtics, while a half-game separates New York from the Cavaliers. The Knicks have three games remaining, and the Cavaliers have two. The Hawks have played both Cleveland and New York in close matchups in the final week of the regular season, losing both. RELATED Michael Cunningham: Hawks learn ‘lesson’ in loss to potential playoff foe Knicks Odds for the seventh, eighth or ninth seed Seventh seed: 8.4%.

8.4%. Eighth seed: 1.7%.

1.7%. Ninth seed: 0.1%.