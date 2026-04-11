Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ playoff picture coming into focus The Hawks will face either the Knicks or the Cavaliers in the first round. Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder communicates to a player during the second half against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 124-112. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 32 minutes ago Share

The Hawks have clinched a spot in the playoffs. That’s right, the playoffs, not the Play-In Tournament. The playoffs.

For the first time since 2021, the Hawks will bypass the NBA Play-In Tournament. They’ll begin their postseason run among the top six teams in the Eastern Conference. But they still have to wait until Sunday to find out where their postseason path begins. “We’ve grown a lot, man,” Hawks guard CJ McCollum said after Friday’s win over the Cavaliers. “We’ve had a lot of conversations behind closed doors, watched a lot of film. We communicate at a high level. We hold each other accountable, and we aren’t afraid to ask questions. “We aren’t afraid to say when we see something that we should be doing better individually. And I think that’s about growth. And we all like-minded individuals who work hard and want the same things for each other. So I think that’s kind of showed in how we play.” RELATED Playoffs? Are Cavs or Knicks better postseason matchup for Hawks? The Hawks face the Heat in Miami on Sunday in their final regular-season game. They have some things to think about now, knowing they will not fall lower than sixth place.

The top four seeds in the Eastern Conference are solidified, with the Pistons, Celtics, Knicks and Cavaliers all winning home-court advantage.

The Knicks and Cavaliers will host the sixth and fifth seeds, respectively, in the first round. “The guys are happy,” Hawks guard Dyson Daniels said. “You know, all this means is Atlanta (not) being in the play-in tournament. So I’m just glad we get out of that. (But) job’s not done. We got a lot ahead of us. We don’t want to be a first-round exit. “We want to go out there and really show what we’re made of. So, yeah, the guys are proud of each other. Yeah, we got one more in Miami. So, I don’t know what we are — fifth, sixth seed. Yeah, we are, definitely want the higher seed.” The Hawks, of course, have played both teams in the last week and may have considered potential matchups. So, as the Hawks get ready for the playoffs, they could opt to prioritize player health. They could decide to lean on other players in the final game of the regular season.

RELATED Hawks are playoff-bound, clinch top-six seed with win over Cavaliers The team has already ruled out backup center Jock Landale, who has missed the last four games with a right high ankle sprain. But the rest of the Hawks’ injury report on Saturday evening will provide the greatest indication of their plans for Sunday. The team would have to list the players’ status for the game, and so they could rule out the top of the rotation. The Hawks have listed Daniels (left great toe sprain), McCollum (rest), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (right great toe sprain), Jalen Johnson (rest), Jonathan Kuminga (left knee; injury management) and Onyeka Okongwu (left index finger sprain) as questionable. A win over the Heat sets the Hawks up for the fifth seed. But the Heat will look to control some of their postseason destiny, even though they can place no higher than the ninth seed. They’ll look to win Sunday’s game to give themselves a chance to host the play-in game between the ninth and 10th seeds.