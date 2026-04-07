Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s G-Day is coming up, and there’s a new way to experience it The Bulldogs will hold their annual spring scrimmage April 18. Georgia coach Kirby Smart watches his teams scrimmage during the first half of the G-Day spring football game in 2025. Smart said he doesn't expect much if anything will change to the format of this year's end-of-spring scrimmage April 18 at Sanford Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Connor Riley 56 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Sacovie White-Helton is like most Georgia fans. When it comes to G-Day, he’s most excited to see how the young players perform in Sanford Stadium. “I just really like watching football,” White-Helton said Tuesday. “And we had a scrimmage last Saturday, and Craig (Dandridge) scored. And I believe I wanted to say I was the first person in the end zone running down there with my helmet on, running fast at him.

RELATED Georgia freshman defender impressing KJ Bolden: ‘He reminds me of me a lot’ “And I just like seeing them play, seeing them understand and take what they’re learning in the meeting room on the field.” Georgia will hold its annual spring scrimmage April 18. When asked Tuesday about plans for it — and they might change — Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared it will be business as usual. “We haven’t changed G-Day that I know of since I’ve been here, in terms of format and the must-go two-minute at the end,” Smart said. “You gotta throw the ball, try to keep it competitive, two teams. Right now, I don’t see that changing.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart watches his teams scrimmage during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

While programs including Texas, Nebraska and USC opted against spring games last season, Georgia still played its scrimmage.

One change this year is that fans who subscribe to ESPN+ will be able to stream the game. Georgia initially announced the scrimmage would not be streamed or televised. Last year, the only way to watch Georgia’s spring game was if you attended. Fans can do that again this year, with tickets on sale for $10. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with the game starting at 1 p.m.. A season ago, Georgia had to contend with the spring transfer portal. The Bulldogs lost four players following spring practice, with wide receiver Nitro Tuggle being the most notable departure. But Georgia did make four additions as well, including defensive lineman Joshua Horton. With changes to the college football rule book, Smart doesn’t have to worry this year. The sport has a single window in January that allows players to transfer. “We didn’t respond or react to it really last year,” Smart said. “I mean, we had a spring game, right? We scrimmaged. There’s not anything we’re doing different. I don’t know. I guess you’re looking at it from a perspective of, at least I know I’ve got everybody back, per se. So, we’re working on building depth, trying to get guys ready, but we’re doing the same thing (as) last year.”