Georgia’s G-Day is coming up, and there’s a new way to experience it
The Bulldogs will hold their annual spring scrimmage April 18.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart watches his teams scrimmage during the first half of the G-Day spring football game in 2025. Smart said he doesn't expect much if anything will change to the format of this year's end-of-spring scrimmage April 18 at Sanford Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
ATHENS — Sacovie White-Helton is like most Georgia fans. When it comes to G-Day, he’s most excited to see how the young players perform in Sanford Stadium.
“I just really like watching football,” White-Helton said Tuesday. “And we had a scrimmage last Saturday, and Craig (Dandridge) scored. And I believe I wanted to say I was the first person in the end zone running down there with my helmet on, running fast at him.
“And I just like seeing them play, seeing them understand and take what they’re learning in the meeting room on the field.”
Georgia will hold its annual spring scrimmage April 18. When asked Tuesday about plans for it — and they might change — Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared it will be business as usual.
“We haven’t changed G-Day that I know of since I’ve been here, in terms of format and the must-go two-minute at the end,” Smart said. “You gotta throw the ball, try to keep it competitive, two teams. Right now, I don’t see that changing.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart watches his teams scrimmage during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
While programs including Texas, Nebraska and USC opted against spring games last season, Georgia still played its scrimmage.
Last year, the only way to watch Georgia’s spring game was if you attended. Fans can do that again this year, with tickets on sale for $10. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with the game starting at 1 p.m..
A season ago, Georgia had to contend with the spring transfer portal. The Bulldogs lost four players following spring practice, with wide receiver Nitro Tuggle being the most notable departure. But Georgia did make four additions as well, including defensive lineman Joshua Horton.
With changes to the college football rule book, Smart doesn’t have to worry this year. The sport has a single window in January that allows players to transfer.
“We didn’t respond or react to it really last year,” Smart said. “I mean, we had a spring game, right? We scrimmaged. There’s not anything we’re doing different. I don’t know. I guess you’re looking at it from a perspective of, at least I know I’ve got everybody back, per se. So, we’re working on building depth, trying to get guys ready, but we’re doing the same thing (as) last year.”
When Smart arrived in Athens, he used the spring game as a show of what Georgia could become with all parties rowing in the same direction. The coach pushed for 93K Day, as fans packed Sanford Stadium beyond its listed capacity of more than 93,000.
Georgia won’t have that many in attendance for what will be its final practice this spring. But fans and onlookers will still get a chance to see what this talented football team can do as the start of the 2026 season inches closer.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.