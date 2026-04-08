Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball hires former standout Jarvis Hayes as assistant coach He was a two-time All-SEC selection for the Bulldogs. Former Georgia standout Jarvis Hayes "Calls the Dogs" prior to the Bulldogs' game against Georgia Tech in Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Athens. (Photo by John Kelley/UGA)

By Connor Riley 24 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia is bringing back a program great to join the basketball staff, as the Bulldogs announced the hiring of Jarvis Hayes as an assistant coach. Hayes, who played at Georgia from 2001-03, was a two-time All-SEC selection and was chosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” Hayes said in a statement released by the school. “The University of Georgia has given so much to me and my family and has helped shaped who I am personally and professionally in so many ways. I can’t wait to get back to Athens and help play a role in continuing the amazing growth the program has shown under Mike White.” Hayes most recently was an assistant coach at Georgia State, where he worked alongside twin brother Jonas Hayes, who had previously been a Georgia assistant coach. Jonas Hayes was let go following the 2025-26 season after compiling a 48-78 record in his four seasons at Georgia State. Two of Jarvis Hayes’ sons are top basketball recruits. Jarvis Hayes Jr. is the No. 35 overall player in the 2027 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Myles Hayes is the No. 14 overall player in the 2028 cycle. Both play for Woodward Academy in Atlanta. Georgia is expected to have assistant coach Anthony Goins leave for a job with N.C. State, with Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 reporting his departure.

“In many ways, Jarvis’ experience at UGA and as a Bulldog is what we want for all our players,” Georgia basketball coach Mike White. “He’s lived it, on and off the court. He was incredibly successful at Georgia as a player and earned his degree from UGA. I am confident he will make a significant impact as a member of our staff and am happy to welcome him home.”