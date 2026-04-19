Former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens after G-Day

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch — pictured running a drill at the NFL scouting combine in February — set the school record for receptions in a season in 2025 with 81. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Wide receiver, who set a school record for catches last season with 81, charged with two misdemeanors.

Wide receiver, who set a school record for catches last season with 81, charged with two misdemeanors.

Per the Athens Clarke County arrest log, Branch was booked at 1:26 a.m. and released on $39 bond at 3:44 a.m.

ATHENS — Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch was arrested early Sunday in Athens and charged with two misdemeanors, one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets—prowling and one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement official.

Branch, who should hear his name called in the NFL draft this week, spent the 2025 season with the Bulldogs after transferring from USC. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards, setting a school record for catches in a season with 81.

Georgia declined to comment on Branch, which is typical, as he is a former player of the program. Branch was in attendance for Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage Saturday, as he was seen signing autographs for fans throughout the afternoon.

A full police report of the incident has not yet been released.

Branch had been projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which is set to begin Thursday. Branch’s brother, Zion, is a safety for Georgia. He had two tackles in the spring scrimmage.