Atlanta Braves Braves prospect Didier Fuentes could be called upon if needed this week The team has flexibility with its next off day not until April 27. Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Royals on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

WASHINGTON — News travels fast in Braves Country, so when Didier Fuentes was scratched from his scheduled start in Memphis ahead of Triple-A Gwinnett’s game there Sunday, alarm bells sounded. But Fuentes is fine. And with the 20-year-old prospect skipping his outing, he’s an option for the Braves this week if they need pitching help.

The team is going into the fourth game of a 10-game stretch when it plays the Nationals on Monday in Washington. The Braves got six outings out of starter Martín Pérez on Friday, seven from Chris Sale on Saturday and Grant Holmes made it through 4 2/3 innings on Sunday. So, the rotation is in good shape, but all it takes is one bad performance to sort of throw everything out of whack. “There’s a chance you pop in a sixth (starter). Those are always conversations,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said before Sunday’s game against the Phillies in Philadelphia. “I’ve talked about really trying to take care of our pitching and keep ’em healthy the best we can. We’re gonna pick spots to do that, give guys extra days, pop in a sixth starter. “Depending on how these games go the next few days, Fuentes, keep him available, maybe he can help us like he did out of the pen earlier in the year.”

Fuentes, a right-hander, threw four innings of relief and allowed a run in the Braves’ 4-1 loss to the Royals on March 29. He then returned to Triple-A Gwinnett where he has made three starts, totaled 16 2/3 innings and has a 2.16 ERA. Fuentes also has 20 strikeouts, a 0.84 WHIP and .151 batting average against.