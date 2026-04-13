Braves blast Guardians for another series victory

The Braves’ offense bounced back with a season-high 19 hits and Chris Sale returned to form on the mound in a 13-1 win over the Guardians on Sunday at Truist Park.
Another series victory improved the Braves to 4-0-1 in their first five series of the season before they open a three-game set with the Marlins starting Monday at Truist. The Braves (10-6) have a two-game lead for first place in the NL East on Miami to begin the week.
Ozzie Albies and Mauricio Dubón each went 3-for-4 and Jorge Mateo had three singles from the No. 9 hole to lead a Braves offense that was shut out Saturday. Sale went six innings, struck out six and worked around eight hits. Despite failing to record a 1-2-3 inning, the only run Sale allowed was on a one-out homer by Rhys Hoskins in the sixth.
Sale’s fifth strikeout of the evening, a punch out of David Fry on a 96-mph fastball at the knees in the fifth inning, was the 2,600th of Sale’s career.
And Sale (3-1) also got plenty of run support.
The Braves, for the 12th time in 16 games, scored first thanks to a Dubón two-out RBI double that split the gap in left in the second inning. Mateo followed by taking the 10th pitch of his at-bat and lacing a run-scoring single up the middle.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s double into the left field corner scored Mateo from first, the final run of the Braves’ three-run second inning.
In the fourth, after a single by Albies, Dominic Smith launched his third homer of the season, a 371-foot shot into the seats in front of the Chop House. Albies’ two-out soft single in the fifth plated Matt Olson from third and chased Guardians starter Tanner Bibee from the game.
Sunday’s visit to Truist Park was not an enjoyable one for Bibee who was knocked around to the tune of 11 hits and eight runs allowed. Both of the Braves’ runs that scored on Kyle Farmer’s two run double off reliever Kolby Allard were charged to Bibee.
Dubón finally capped the four-run fifth with a run-scoring hit to right making it 9-0.
The eight runs allowed by Bibee (0-2) were a career high.
Drake Baldwin’s RBI fielder’s choice, Olson’s RBI double and Austin Riley’s two-run double in the eighth provided the final runs for the Braves.