Atlanta Braves Braves blast Guardians for another series victory 13-1 win makes club 4-0-1 in first five series. Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo (2) slides home safely against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning in a MLB baseball game on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 49 minutes ago Share

The Braves’ offense bounced back with a season-high 19 hits and Chris Sale returned to form on the mound in a 13-1 win over the Guardians on Sunday at Truist Park. Another series victory improved the Braves to 4-0-1 in their first five series of the season before they open a three-game set with the Marlins starting Monday at Truist. The Braves (10-6) have a two-game lead for first place in the NL East on Miami to begin the week.

Ozzie Albies and Mauricio Dubón each went 3-for-4 and Jorge Mateo had three singles from the No. 9 hole to lead a Braves offense that was shut out Saturday. Sale went six innings, struck out six and worked around eight hits. Despite failing to record a 1-2-3 inning, the only run Sale allowed was on a one-out homer by Rhys Hoskins in the sixth. Sale’s fifth strikeout of the evening, a punch out of David Fry on a 96-mph fastball at the knees in the fifth inning, was the 2,600th of Sale’s career. And Sale (3-1) also got plenty of run support. The Braves, for the 12th time in 16 games, scored first thanks to a Dubón two-out RBI double that split the gap in left in the second inning. Mateo followed by taking the 10th pitch of his at-bat and lacing a run-scoring single up the middle.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s double into the left field corner scored Mateo from first, the final run of the Braves’ three-run second inning.