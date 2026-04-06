Georgia Bulldogs Ayla Guzzardo named next head coach of Georgia women’s basketball Guzzardo comes to UGA after leading best single-season turnaround in NCAA Division I women’s hoops at McNeese State. Georgia guard Rylie Theuerkauf (right) — pictured making a steal against Virginia in their NCAA Tournament first-round game last month — is one of only two of the Bulldogs' top eight leading scorers to not announce they intend to transfer. Theuerkauf averaged 11.9 points per game, third-best on the team. Savannah Henderson, UGA's sixth-leading scorer at 3.8 ppg, is the Bulldogs' other top-eight scorer to not enter the transfer portal. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Olivia Sayer 5 hours ago Share

Georgia women’s basketball has its next head coach. The Bulldogs hired Ayla Guzzardo, the program announced Sunday afternoon. The move comes one day after Georgia parted ways with coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.

RELATED Georgia women’s basketball outlasted by Virginia in NCAA Tournament “We are excited to welcome Ayla and her family to the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “This is a great day for our women’s basketball program. When looking for the next head coach, our goal was to find someone who would connect with our fans, support our student-athletes and continue to build on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball. “Ayla’s passion is unmatched. She is a proven winner and someone our fans will love following. We can’t wait for her to get started.” Guzzardo, who spent one season at McNeese State, piloted the best single-season turnaround in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in 2025. She inherited a 10-win team and quickly improved it, leading the Cowgirls to a program-record 29 wins with a conference title. At Georgia, Guzzardo will be tasked with keeping a roster together, as six of its top eight scorers already entered the transfer portal. That includes sophomores Mia Woolfolk and Trinity Turner, who returned to the Bulldogs after earning spots on the SEC All-Freshmen Team in 2024.

The other Bulldogs in the portal are sophomore guard — and leading scorer — Dani Carnegie, redshirt freshman forward Miyah Verse, junior guard Enjulina Gonzalez and freshman forward Zhen Craft.

RELATED Trump executive order aimed at college sports’ ‘out-of-control arms race’ “I want to thank President (Jere) Morehead, Josh Brooks, (senior deputy athletic director) Darrice Griffin and the entire Georgia family for entrusting me with this dream opportunity,” Guzzardo said in a statement. “To everyone at McNeese State, I cannot thank you enough for all your love and support during our time with you. Georgia is a special program that helped lay the foundation for the success of our sport. “From Coach (Andy) Landers to our great alumni and our passionate fan base, Lady Bulldog basketball has a storied history and is set up for continued excellence moving forward. I am humbled with the trust you have placed in me and look and forward to working with our staff and student-athletes to build special relationships with our students, this University and the Athens community. Go Dawgs!” Guzzardo, who is a native of Hammond, Louisiana, began her coaching career at the University of Akron, her alma mater. She then returned to Louisiana after four seasons to coach high school. Guzzardo joined the Southeastern Louisiana staff in 2016-17 as an assistant coach before earning the head role in 2017-18. She spent eight seasons there, averaging 22 wins over her final three years with two Southland Conference titles and a 47-9 record in conference play. “We are delighted to welcome Coach Ayla Guzzardo to the University of Georgia,” Morehead said in a statement. “We take great pride in the tradition of our women’s basketball program, and we are excited about the future of Lady Bulldog basketball under her leadership.