UGA women’s basketball parts way with Katie Abrahamson-Henderson

Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson directs her team against Florida State during the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Abrahamson-Henderson will no longer lead the women’s basketball program. (Charlie Neibergall/AP 2023)

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will no longer lead the women’s basketball program, the school announced weeks after the team appeared in the NCAA Tournament .

“We would like to thank Coach Abe for her leadership and wish her well moving forward,” J. Reid Parker director of athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement. “We are committed to building on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball and will continue to support our program with the necessary resources for future success. We have an outstanding group of alumni and a dedicated fan base. Our search for a new head coach will focus on someone who will carry on this legacy and connect with our student-athletes, alumni and supporters in an impactful way.”

Georgia compiled a 69-59 record under Abrahamson-Henderson, however two NCAA Tournament appearances were separated by a 25-37 record.

The Bulldogs won just seven SEC games during that span.

Georgia completed one of its best seasons under the former player in 2025, finishing with a 22-10 record and a 8-8 mark in conference play that earned it a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs fell to Virginia in the first round.