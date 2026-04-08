Atlanta Dream announce new jersey patch sponsorship partner

The team announced Wednesday a new agreement with Albert, a personal financial assistant app, to be the jersey patch sponsor with a four-year deal.

It’s a continuation of one of the Dream’s off-court endeavors, focusing on financial empowerment, education and access. The new partnership expands Albert’s reach in the WNBA, which includes deals with the Wings and Sparks.

“This is a pivotal moment for women’s sports, and Albert is investing at exactly the right time,” Dream president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a team statement. “We’re intentional about partnering with organization that share our values: a belief in this league’s growth, an investment in Atlanta, and a commitment to making a real impact in the community. This partnership is about building something bigger together.”

The team and Albert will invest in a shared vision that goes far beyond the game, fueling initiatives designed to uplift fans and strengthen the Atlanta community.

“It’s easy to put a logo on a jersey. We partnered with the Dream because we wanted to do more than that,” Albert CEO and founder Yinon Ravid said in the statement. “Over the next four years, we’re excited to bring financial tools and community impact to Atlanta, and to help fans get ahead with their money. This is our third WNBA jersey patch because we believe in the league, what it stands for, and the people it reaches. We’re thrilled to partner with the Dream and build something meaningful together.”