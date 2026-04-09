Georgia Bulldogs An improved Demello Jones could give UGA one of nation’s best cornerback duos Moving on from the Ole Miss loss and being more physical on the field could lead to a starting spot opposite Ellis Robinson. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a penalty against defensive back Demello Jones during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game against Alabama on Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia football’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss has been a common talking point this spring. Players have spoken about how motivating the disappointing defeat has been. They remember how it felt to walk off the field after losing a game they led 21-12 at halftime.

Yet Demello Jones, who had perhaps the most painful experience at the end of the 39-34 defeat, had nothing to say. “No comment,” Jones said when asked about the game. Jones was in coverage when Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss connected with wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling for a 40-yard gain on what was the final possession for Ole Miss. The reception set up the go-ahead field goal for the Rebels; the game was knotted at 34 when Ole Miss started the drive.

Defensive backs are supposed to have short memories. It makes sense why Jones wants to forget a play where he got beat off the line of scrimmage. It’s also worth pointing out there were dozens of plays in the loss that went a long way to ending Georgia’s season.

Still, the short answer from Jones speaks volumes about how he feels about what effectively was a season-ending play. Jones still made a number of standout plays last season. He forced his way into the cornerback rotation and proved to be mostly sticky in coverage. He finished with 24 tackles and five pass breakups. Jones is an elite athlete with great speed and long limbs, and possesses the type of attributes you’d want in an SEC cornerback. With Daylen Everette off to the NFL, Jones can step into a full-time starting role for Georgia this fall. The key for him this offseason comes in the form of becoming a tougher player. Both physically and mentally. “He’s a typical corner that gets upset or frustrated if he gives up a play or any kind of play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And his recovery from that has been quicker, and he’s really physical. He’s a really good tackler, like, Demello can play safety if you wanted to play him in safety, he plays the middle of the field really well. He’s a really good athlete. And he’s stronger than the other guys.”

Jones won’t be handed a starting spot, especially after the Bulldogs added Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams this offseason. He’ll have to keep improving if he’s to line up opposite Ellis Robinson every down. RELATED What we’ve learned about Georgia football transfers as spring standouts emerge If Jones is able to reach his potential, Georgia could very well have one of the best cornerback duos in the country. “He’s gonna mean a lot to us this year,” safety KJ Bolden said. “Demello, he’s versatile; he can play nickel, corner, wherever we need him to play. He did a great job last year of fighting his way onto the field. It’s very hard to play here. He’s just gotta keep working. “Going into his third year, he’s definitely probably more confident, know the playbook more. So, he’s just gotta go out there and play fast and how we know he can do.”

Teammates have noticed a more mature Jones this offseason. As difficult as the Ole Miss moment was for him, he hasn’t let it affect his overall disposition. Jones said he knows he must be more physical. Some of that will come naturally, as he’s in his third year in the program. He’s no longer a skinny kid from Swainsboro. Tackling is a key area for Georgia cornerbacks, as it helps in the run game and puts some fear in opposing wide receivers. If Jones is able to improve his physicality near the line of scrimmage, it should help his game. “You have to be physical just like the guys up front and the guys on the second level,” Jones said. Jones got beat inside by Stribling on the fateful play last season. It was a tough moment for the young defensive back, but it’s one he and Georgia are confident he can bounce back from.