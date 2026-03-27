What to do if you bought BravesVision but your cable provider now carries it

Atlanta Braves president & CEO Derek Schiller speaks to members of the media at the Delta Club during the Atlanta Braves preseason media day at Truist Park on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Refunds are available, according to MLB.TV. Here’s how to get yours.

Refunds are available, according to MLB.TV. Here’s how to get yours.

So, you dropped $100 for the BravesVision subscription because you weren’t sure that your pay television provider would pick up the Braves’ new broadcast network, and then it did.

Refunds are available, according to MLB.TV.

Fans who purchase the package can cancel it within seven days and get a refund. They can do so under the “Manage Subscriptions” tab on their MLB account, or by contacting customer service at 866-244-2291.

Customers who are past the seven-day window are also eligible in this circumstance, according to MLB.TV. Refunds will be available to fans who purchased a subscription because of uncertainty over whether their provider would carry BravesVision, even if the seven-day trial window has closed. Customers can contact customer service through the aforementioned number or customerservice@mlb.com.