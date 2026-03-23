Georgia Tech Waffle House, ‘OKGs’, taking the stairs: Scott Cross on mindset at Georgia Tech A self-proclaimed ‘builder of basketball teams,’ Cross arrives to lead the Yellow Jackets. Men’s basketball coach Scott Cross is presented with a jersey by Athletic Director Ryan Alpert at Cross’s introductory press conference at the Callaway Club at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Scott Cross is a huge Waffle House fan. (Blueberry waffle well-done, scrambled eggs, bacon well-done, if you’re curious about his go-to order to celebrate a win).

It also serves as a metric of sorts in recruiting for the new Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach, who previously led Troy to five straight 20-plus win seasons, including the first back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament in the program’s Division I history. “When I first started out at Troy… the first guys that we brought by, we were driving by Waffle House, and they turned up their nose to it,” Cross said Monday at his introductory press conference at McCamish Pavilion. “And then my next group of guys… We drive by, and they’re like, ‘Coach, can we go to Waffle House?’” To Cross, that’s the embodiment of “our kind of guys,” or “OKGs,” as Cross refers to the players he wants in his program. More about OKGs: “Guys that are low-ego, that are selfless, that are team-first, that are coachable. I think that’s very, very important, because if you’re a great coach and you don’t have coachable guys, that means nothing. So, finding those guys that are coachable, and when you have that, I think that’s when the magic starts to happen.”

Atlanta, fortunately for Cross, is Waffle House-dense territory.

He faces a difficult challenge at Georgia Tech, aiming to revitalize a program that just finished 2-16 in the ACC, dead last in conference standings. But Cross, who in 19 seasons as a head coach at UT Arlington and Troy has won seven conference championships and 350 games, calls himself a “builder of basketball teams” and doesn’t shy away from the task. “My program and my vision for Georgia Tech basketball will be built on a culture of toughness, discipline, hard work, organization, accountability, player development, competing and not taking shortcuts,” Cross said. “We will be a blue-collar program. They’ll focus on doing all the little things right… My motto is taking the stairs. There are no shortcuts on a basketball court. There are no shortcuts in the classroom. Most importantly, there are no shortcuts in life.” Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert praised Cross and his ability to thrive in the transfer era, pointing out Troy lost four starters to the transfer portal after winning the Sun Belt Conference and making the NCAA Tournament in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans bounced back to win the conference and make the tournament again this year. “That’s exactly what we need here at Georgia Tech,” Alpert said. “We set out to find a leader who can reestablish Georgia Tech basketball at the top of the ACC and get us back to competing late into March, a leader who prioritizes accountability, embodies a winning culture, identifies and develops talent and establishes a championship standard.”