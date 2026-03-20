Georgia Tech Georgia Tech plans to hire Scott Cross as men’s basketball coach, source says Cross led Troy to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including first-round loss to Nebraska. Troy head coach Scott Cross looks to be the successor to Damon Stoudamire at Georgia Tech. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Georgia Tech has targeted Troy basketball coach Scott Cross as its next coach, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday morning. The confirmation follows similar reports earlier in the morning and reporting by the AJC that many in the coaching industry believed Cross to be the choice of athletic director Ryan Alpert.

An announcement of the hire could be made later Friday. Cross will come to Tech on the heels of Troy’s first back-to-back NCAA Tournament trips in its Division I history. Cross brings a record as a successful builder, a quality of no small importance for the Yellow Jackets program that has underachieved in the ACC for the better part of the past two decades. He’s set to succeed Damon Stoudamire, who was dismissed by Alpert on March 8. In the final of his three seasons, the Jackets finished in last place in the ACC. RELATED A prediction: Georgia Tech will hire Troy’s Scott Cross Cross’ success at Troy and his connection to Tech deputy executive deputy AD Brent Jones — who came to Tech from Troy, where he served as AD — made him an unsurprising choice for Alpert.

Cross has led a successful rebuild of Troy’s program since his hire in 2019, culminating in the Trojans making back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances after winning the Sun Belt Conference title.

In the tournament, Troy lost to Nebraska on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Cross, 51, took over a program that had finished with a losing record in eight of the previous nine seasons and had been to the NCAA Tournament twice since moving up to Division I in 1993. The Trojans have won at least 20 games in each of the past five seasons, winning or sharing the league regular-season title in the past two. He has accomplished this at a school that, before his hire, had won 20 games in a season only four times in 26 years, only once in back-to-back seasons. It is that resume that surely spoke to Alpert, whose program has toiled in the underclass of the ACC for most of the past two decades.