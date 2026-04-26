Braves set rotation for Tigers’ series

Manager Walt Weiss said Sunday after his team had beaten the Phillies that Martín Pérez will get the ball Tuesday, rookie JR Ritchie will make his second career start Wednesday and Bryce Elder will go Thursday. The odd-man out will be Reynaldo López, who will temporarily be sent to the bullpen.

With an off day Monday, the Braves, owners of the best record in baseball, have once again reshuffled their rotation ahead of a new week.

“Look, we see him as a starter,” Weiss said. “And he’s working through some things, delivery-wise, that type of thing, and he’s getting there. And when he’s right, he’s one of our best starters. He was our No. 2 coming out of camp, even with some of the issues he had at the end of spring training. We see him as a starter long term, but right now, trying to iron some things out. He’s going to help us out of the pen in the short term.”

López has had a curious start to 2026 after missing virtually the entire 2025 season because of shoulder surgery. He began the year by allowing two earned runs over his first 11 innings, then was involved on an on-field brawl with Angels slugger Jorge Soler in Anaheim, California, on April 7 after allowing two earned runs and striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

On Tuesday in Washington, López was yanked in the second inning after he had given up four earned runs on five hits.

His rotation spot will go to Ritchie who was masterful in seven innings against the Nationals on Thursday, allowing just two earned on five hits and two walks. The 22-year-old Ritchie is scheduled to be opposed by Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal on Wednesday at Truist Park.