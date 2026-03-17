Looking at the highest-paid former UGA players in the NFL by position group

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, might soon pass if he negotiates a contract extension with Jacksonville, which picked up the fifth-year option on his contract last season, worth a fully guaranteed $15.2 million.
Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said last month Walker is “someone we want to align ourselves with moving forward,” perhaps hinting that an extension could be in the works this offseason, even if Walker’s current contract doesn’t necessarily call for one.
Quay Walker, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Las Vegas, reuniting with former UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean, who left the Eagles to join the Raiders with a new three-year, $36 million contract.
Former UGA receiver George Pickens is another former Bulldog who is coming into elite money with a one-year, $27.3 million deal in Dallas through the franchise tag.
Pickens has what’s known as a “non-exclusive tag,” which means he can negotiate with other teams during this free agency period, but Dallas has the right to match any other offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation before the July 15 deadline.
Pickens’ pending deal makes him the highest-paid active receiver who played at Georgia; but until the check gets cashed, seven-year veteran Mecole Hardman is the career earnings (among active players) leader.
Buffalo running back James Cook got a head start on his former UGA teammates and 2022 draft picks by renegotiating his rookie deal with a year still left on it, landing a four-year, $48 million contract with the Bills.
Cook’s deal was somewhat controversial at the time — he held himself out of workouts — but in the end proved worth it for both parties, leading the NFL in rushing last season.
Brock Bowers appears to be one of the best bargains in the league; he’s still playing under the terms of the standard four-year rookie contract, making just $4.5 million a year.
Bowers, who quickly ascended to one of the best in the NFL at his position with a record-breaking rookie year, could be in position to renegotiate an extension after the 2026 season.
Bowers’ rookie contract — the NFL implemented a slotting system for rookie contracts in 2011 as part a collective bargaining agreement — ranks 32nd among NFL tight ends, well off the $19.1 million San Francisco tight end George Kittle makes, or the one-year, $15 million franchise-tagged contract Kyle Pitts currently has in place to stay with Atlanta for another season (pending a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline).
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.