Georgia Bulldogs Looking at the highest-paid former UGA players in the NFL by position group Younger Bulldogs in the NFL quickly ascending league pay scale. Former Georgia Bulldog and current New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is in the third year of a five-year, $117.5 million contract. (Adam Hunger/AP 2022)

Georgia players have proved themselves among the best in college football in the Kirby Smart era, and now they are becoming some of the most well-paid in the NFL. Pre-Smart era Bulldog Matthew Stafford tops the pay scale among former UGA players still active in the NFL as he enters the second year of his two-year, $84 million contract.

But Stafford is starting to get some competition within the UGA ranks when it comes to annual salary, as Jordan Davis and Quay Walker have signed deals in the most recent free agent frenzy. RELATED UGA's NFL record-breaking 2022 draft class, where are they now? Davis signed the richest contract for a nose tackle in NFL history with his three-year, $76 million contract in Philadelphia. Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, might soon pass if he negotiates a contract extension with Jacksonville, which picked up the fifth-year option on his contract last season, worth a fully guaranteed $15.2 million. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said last month Walker is “someone we want to align ourselves with moving forward,” perhaps hinting that an extension could be in the works this offseason, even if Walker’s current contract doesn’t necessarily call for one.

Quay Walker, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Las Vegas, reuniting with former UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean, who left the Eagles to join the Raiders with a new three-year, $36 million contract.

Alas, Walker and Dean are still short — in total money — of the five-year, $100 million deal former Georgia star Roquan Smith signed in January 2023 to become the NFL’s highest-paid linebacker. Former UGA receiver George Pickens is another former Bulldog who is coming into elite money with a one-year, $27.3 million deal in Dallas through the franchise tag. Pickens has what’s known as a “non-exclusive tag,” which means he can negotiate with other teams during this free agency period, but Dallas has the right to match any other offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation before the July 15 deadline. RELATED Pickens' star on rise in Dallas, earns high praise Pickens’ pending deal makes him the highest-paid active receiver who played at Georgia; but until the check gets cashed, seven-year veteran Mecole Hardman is the career earnings (among active players) leader. Buffalo running back James Cook got a head start on his former UGA teammates and 2022 draft picks by renegotiating his rookie deal with a year still left on it, landing a four-year, $48 million contract with the Bills.

RELATED James Cook scores $48 million deal Cook’s deal was somewhat controversial at the time — he held himself out of workouts — but in the end proved worth it for both parties, leading the NFL in rushing last season. Brock Bowers appears to be one of the best bargains in the league; he’s still playing under the terms of the standard four-year rookie contract, making just $4.5 million a year. Bowers, who quickly ascended to one of the best in the NFL at his position with a record-breaking rookie year, could be in position to renegotiate an extension after the 2026 season. Bowers’ rookie contract — the NFL implemented a slotting system for rookie contracts in 2011 as part a collective bargaining agreement — ranks 32nd among NFL tight ends, well off the $19.1 million San Francisco tight end George Kittle makes, or the one-year, $15 million franchise-tagged contract Kyle Pitts currently has in place to stay with Atlanta for another season (pending a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline). RELATED Why Falcons smart to put franchise tag on Kyle Pitts Here’s a look at the highest-paid former Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL in each position group based on average salary of their current contracts, per Spotrac.

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford 2026: $42 million

Second year of two-year, $84 million salary

Career earnings: $408,315,802 Running back: James Cook 2026 pay: $11.5 million

Second year of four-year, $46 million salary

Career earnings: $14,933,682

Nick Chubb active career earnings leader: $38,867,362 Wide receiver: George Pickens

2026 pay: $27.3 million

One-year $27.3 million franchise tag salary

Career earnings: $8,784,632

Mecole Hardman active career earnings leader, $12,863,812 Offensive lineman: Andrew Thomas 2026 pay: $23.5 million

Third year, five-year $117.5 million contract

Career earnings: $81,038,235 Tight end: Brock Bowers 2026 pay: $4.5 million

Second year, four-year $18.1 million contract

Career earnings: $12,431,374

Charlie Woerner active career earnings leader at $15,231,811

Defensive line: Jordan Davis 2026 pay: $26 million

First year, three-year, $78 million contract

Career earnings: $16,969,073

(Travon Walker active career earnings leader: $37,402,704) Linebacker: Roquan Smith 2026 pay: $20 million

Third year, five-year, $100 million contract

Career earnings: $88,748,734 Defensive back: Tyson Campbell