Atlanta Hawks Hawks escape Detroit, down East-leading Pistons in overtime Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

DETROIT - The Hawks escaped the Motor City, needing a little extra time to put the Pistons away 130-129 on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. With a one-point lead, the Hawks had a couple of fouls to give with eight seconds to play. So, the Hawks fouled guard Daniss Jenkins, who started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham, as he tried to set up a play, leaving the Pistons with a little over four seconds to play.

They ran out the clock, forcing Pistons forward Tobias Harris to take a mid-range jumper that didn’t fall. Though Jalen Duren secured the offensive board, his second-chance shot hung on the rim before rolling off. Quick stats: The Hawks had three players finish with 20 or more points. Jalen Johnson had 27 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. After his fourth-quarter takeover, CJ McCollum finished 27 points and five rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points. Dyson Daniels finished with 16 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Key moment McCollum took over in his final stint of the game. He checked in with 4:49 to play in the game and one minute later, he drained a 3. McCollum sank another, putting the shot up with just tenths of a second on the shot clock. He then made a midrange jumper over Jenkins to put the Hawks up 118-116 with 1:35 in the fourth quarter. McCollum ended up with 11 points in the fourth quarter and gave the Hawks a chance to come away with the game in regulation.

Highlight play The Hawks needed a big swing as the Pistons erased their 18-point lead, tying the game at 78, then taking an 80-78 lead on a fastbreak layup from Ausar Thompson.