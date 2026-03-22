Hawks bounce back, down Warriors on second of back-to-back games

Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams (19) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Despite the absence of Jalen Johnson, who missed the game with left shoulder inflammation, the Hawks got plenty of scoring from several players who stepped up.

The Hawks bounced back from their loss the night before with a 126-110 over the Warriors on Saturday.

Quick stats: Dyson Daniels tied his career-high with 28 points and had six rebounds and seven assists on 12-of-17 shooting. Daniels made six of his first eight shots. CJ McCollum had 23 points and five assists. Mouhamed Gueye, who started in the place of Johnson, had 16 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds. Zaccharie Risacher had 17 points off the bench.

Key moment

The Hawks had a terrible outing in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Rockets. The complete opposite could be said 24 hours later.

They held the Warriors to just two field goals in the first five minutes of Saturday’s game, allowing them to get out to an 86-66 lead with 7:08 left to play in the third quarter.

The Hawks’ dominant showing in the third also included McCollum going off with a perfect shooting quarter. He went 4-of-4 from the floor, with one of them coming from 3.