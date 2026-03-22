Hawks bounce back, down Warriors on second of back-to-back games

The Hawks bounced back from their loss the night before with a 126-110 over the Warriors on Saturday.
Despite the absence of Jalen Johnson, who missed the game with left shoulder inflammation, the Hawks got plenty of scoring from several players who stepped up.
Quick stats: Dyson Daniels tied his career-high with 28 points and had six rebounds and seven assists on 12-of-17 shooting. Daniels made six of his first eight shots. CJ McCollum had 23 points and five assists. Mouhamed Gueye, who started in the place of Johnson, had 16 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds. Zaccharie Risacher had 17 points off the bench.
Key moment
The Hawks had a terrible outing in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Rockets. The complete opposite could be said 24 hours later.
They held the Warriors to just two field goals in the first five minutes of Saturday’s game, allowing them to get out to an 86-66 lead with 7:08 left to play in the third quarter.
The Hawks’ dominant showing in the third also included McCollum going off with a perfect shooting quarter. He went 4-of-4 from the floor, with one of them coming from 3.
Highlight play
Much has been made about Daniels’ lack of 3-point shooting this season. But Daniels found range on Saturday night.
The Hawks guard knocked down a pair of 3s, a season-high for the 23-year-old. Daniels knocked down a couple of jumpers from the wing, as well as one from 3.
Up next
The Hawks host the Grizzlies on Monday before another two-game road trip.