Atlanta Hawks Hawks back in the sixth seed and will look to keep rising Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks during the second half against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 124-112. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks finally saw some returns from their win streak. Though that streak ended last Friday, the Hawks have played themselves into a solid position for a postseason run. Twice in the past week, the Hawks (39-32) have nabbed the sixth seed thanks to their 11-game win streak, as well as some stumbles from the Magic and the Heat.

Of course, the Hawks’ spot as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference is anything but secure. But the Hawks took care of business in three of the four games they played over the last week. It all began with a convincing win over the Magic that continued the positioning shakeup between seeds five through 10. In downing the Magic 124-112, the Hawks secured the tiebreak in the regular-season series, as well as improved their divisional record. The Hawks played the Magic physically, forcing them off their spots and holding them to 50 points in the first half. Then they carried that momentum into Dallas, picking up another blowout win over the Mavericks. The Hawks came out with energy in the second half, holding the Magic to just 26 points in the third quarter.

But the Rockets tripped up the Hawks on Friday, handing them their first loss since Feb. 20.

The Hawks just didn’t play with the physicality that allowed them to generate extra possessions. The Rockets simply bullied them and scored at will and the Hawks’ lack of defensive effort spilled onto the offense. They scored fewer than 100 points for the first time since their loss to the Heat in February. But the Hawks bounced back and downed a short-handed Warriors team on the second night of a back-to-back. Similar to their wins this week, the Hawks ramped up their defense in the second half, and it opened up the game. The Hawks are now the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference following their win, as well as the Magic’s and Heat’s losses. They sit just one game behind the Raptors for fifth place and hold the tiebreak over the 76ers, who have the same record and sit in the seventh seed. Up ahead The Hawks have one of the hardest remaining schedules and the hardest of the teams currently seeded fifth through 10th. While their outing against the Rockets left much to be desired, the Hawks have shown that they can compete with top teams this season.

This week, the Hawks have matchups against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, as well as games against teams that have shut down most of their top players for the season. Monday vs. Grizzlies The Grizzlies have lost seven of their last eight games and have struggled on both sides of the ball. They turned the page at the trade deadline in February, dealing several of their once foundational pieces. Franchise star, Ja Morant, has not played since the Hawks’ trip to Memphis in January and several other top players have been nursing bumps and bruises. Wednesday @ Pistons The Hawks have not found a way to best the Pistons this season, trailing 2-0 in the regular-season series. The Pistons have already clinched their spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs after they beat the Warriors on Friday.

The Pistons don’t have All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a mild left lung pneumothorax. The Hawks still have their hands full with All-Star center Jalen Duren, as well as the depth the Pistons have up and down the roster. Friday @ Celtics The Hawks’ challenge continues with a meeting with the Celtics, who rank second in the East. The Celtics recently saw the return of Jayson Tatum and have been rolling with the All-Star forward back in the mix. Leading into Sunday, the Celtics won six of their last eight games, including four straight. They have already mathematically clinched a spot in the postseason.