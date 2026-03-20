Atlanta Braves Braves name Chris Sale opening day starter Veteran lefty will make second opening-day start for Braves, and seventh of his career. Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale sets up for a deliver against the New York Mets in the ninth inning of a MLB game Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Chris Sale will make his second straight opening-day start for the Braves, the team announced Friday. Sale, the 2024 National League Cy Young award winner, will start against the Royals at Truist Park on March 27. It will be Sale’s seventh career opening-day outing after making three with the White Sox, two with the Red Sox and earning these latest honors with the Braves.

“I appreciate it. I feel like it’s an honor; I’ve always taken it very seriously,” Sale said. “I just appreciate it. You can say it’s just another start, but opening day, there’s something really special to it. It’s like the first day of school. It’s very different from all the other ones. I definitely appreciate it, I’m thankful for it and I’m excited for it. “This is my first opening day at home since I’ve been here in Atlanta, so I’m excited to throw in front of our fans and have opening day at home. That will be special.” RELATED Martín Pérez believes he can help Braves, states case to make roster Sale will oppose Royals ace Cole Ragans, a 28-year-old southpaw who surely admired the soon-to-be-37-year-old Sale as he pursued a major league career. This is just the latest nod to Sale’s renaissance in Atlanta. The Braves acquired him in December 2023, betting he could rediscover his past brilliance after four years of injuries had derailed his career (he’d pitched only 151 innings over that span). The team doubled down before he even threw a pitch, extending his contract.

Sale then produced the finest season of his career, earning the pitching triple crown and winning his first Cy Young Award after finishing in the top six of voting seven previous campaigns.