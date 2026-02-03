Atlanta Falcons Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons GM Ian Cunningham’s introduction Former Bears assistant GM has Georgia roots and will look to create latest version of local sports nostalgia. “This was an organization I grew up watching,” Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said during his introductory news conference Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Falcons introduced new general manager Ian Cunningham at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday. It’s the final of the organization’s three significant hires this offseason, following owner Arthur Blank choosing his beloved former quarterback, Matt Ryan, to take over as president of football, and Ryan hiring Kevin Stefanski as the new coach. Cunningham and Stefanski will report directly to Ryan, who reports to Blank. Cunningham will still do regular GM duties, the parties have said, despite Ryan’s presence. The 40-year-old Cunningham previously worked for the Ravens, Eagles and Bears, the latter of which being where he served as assistant GM.

Here are some key takeaways from Cunningham’s news conference, done alongside Ryan. RELATED Five quick takeaways from Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski’s introduction Welcome home A Roswell native, Cunningham is having a true homecoming. “This was an organization I grew up watching,” he said in an emotional opening statement. Cunningham shared that his family has bricks in Centennial Park. He recalled memories of Chris Chandler, Jamal Anderson, the 1996 Summer Olympics and the Braves’ 1995 World Series title. “Those are core memories that I hope I can be a small part of bringing back to the city,” he said.

Cunningham added he always knew he wanted to get into roster building and team construction. He said he’d tell his younger self, “You did it — you might not have had a long playing career, but you achieved your GM aspirations.”

Background Cunningham’s first year in the NFL, 2008, was also Ryan’s. Cunningham began as an area scout and progressed to an assistant GM. He worked under legendary executive Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore, two-time Super Bowl-winning executive Howie Roseman in Philadelphia and Ryan Poles in Chicago, which took a major leap in 2025 with an NFC North title and playoff win. “I wanted to be part of this organization because of their process and attention to detail,” Cunningham said of the Falcons, adding that he shared the same sentiment while interviewing with the team. Cunningham expressed great appreciation to the Ravens for taking a chance on a 23-year-old “knucklehead.” He thanked the Eagles for helping him in understanding roster construction and for adding different perspectives. On the Bears, he noted how he and Poles endured some tough years before seeing the fruits of their work this past season. Cunningham grew emotional thanking his family for their sacrifices. His wife, Justine, and their three children — Elliot, Rooney and Niall — along with Cunningham’s father, Louis, also were seated to the side during the new conference. RELATED Five quick takes from Falcons president Matt Ryan’s news conference Team identity Cunningham said he wants the Falcons to be mentally and physically tough, a broad sentiment that echoes what Stefanski stressed during his introductory presser. Asked about a common DNA in Super Bowl-winning organizations, Cunningham said those teams were smart, tough and physical, and were built through the trenches. He said he knows how cliche that sounds; he said he has to prove it.

“Draft, develop and retain, that’s going to be our philosophy,” he said. “You can’t have enough draft picks.” Cunningham mentioned how disciplined the winning organizations and executives were. The process and plan were critical, but they also knew when to pivot. He suggested the team could acquire more draft capital; the Falcons have just five picks this spring. Ryan said he felt the organization was thorough in identifying the GM candidates who best aligned with their process. Cunningham stood out from the beginning. Hierarchy Cunningham on why he’d take a job where he’s reporting to a president: “It’s the aligned vision. Matt and Kevin and I are cut from the same cloth. “Both of these guys are Philly tough; I’m an offensive lineman, so it’s music to my ears to hear them,” Cunningham said of speaking with Ryan and Stefanski. “It felt natural talking to them. It felt easy.”