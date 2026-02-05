College Basketball

Second half costs Georgia State in loss to Troy

Panthers outscored 46-35 after halftime
After battling visiting Troy to a 28-28 stalemate in the first half, Georgia State’s defense slumped in the second half, as the Trojans pulled away for a 74-63 victory on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (9-15, 6-6 Sun Belt) were led in scoring by Micah Tucker, who finished with 18 points. Georgia State also got 13 points and four assists from Malachi Brown.

The Panthers went into halftime tied 28-28 against the No. 1 team in the Sun Belt Conference. But Troy outscored Georgia State 46-35 in the second half.

Thomas Dowd had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Troy, which improved to 16-8 overall and a Sun Belt-leading 9-3 record in conference play.

Cobi Campbell added 15 points while going 5 of 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Victor Valdes finished with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and nine assists.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.

