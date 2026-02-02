Atlanta Hawks Hawks still have a couple of needs to address by NBA trade deadline If they have any more moves up their sleeves, the time to make them is quickly running out. From left, principal owner Tony Ressler, coach Quin Snyder and general manager Onsi Saleh confer during the first day of Atlanta Hawks training camp at the team’s practice facility at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks already have made a couple of deals ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. But if they have any more moves up their sleeves, the time to make them is quickly running out. So far this season, the Hawks have made two moves, dealing guard Trae Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. On Sunday, the Hawks traded Vit Krejci to the Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two second-round picks.

Neither move has completely addressed some of the Hawks’ roster needs, including depth at center, along with another guard who can add a jolt to their often-stagnant offense. RELATED Hawks’ margin for error shrinks, fighting to keep spot in NBA Play-In This season, the Hawks have struggled with a lack of depth in the frontcourt. Centers Kristaps Porzingis and N’Faly Dante have been dealing with long-term and season-ending injuries, respectively. On top of that, Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher has had multiple injuries, and he has missed 14 games. The Hawks did somewhat address their center depth by signing Christian Koloko to a two-way contract. They acquired Reath in the Krejci deal, but Reath will miss the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. So, it did not completely address the team’s need for another big man.

With that, the Hawks likely could waive Reath, which could allow them to convert Koloko’s contract to a standard deal. But waiving Reath would more likely allow the Hawks flexibility to take on players in other potential deals at the deadline.

The Hawks have been linked to a few big names rumored to be looking for new homes, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. The connection to Davis has run its course, with several reports pointing to the team’s unwillingness to part with future draft assets or young talent. That is similar to the reasoning why the Hawks would be unwilling to participate in an outright deal to acquire Antetokounmpo. A package to trade for Antetokounmpo simply would cost the Hawks too much, after clearing space on their future books. In moving Young, the Hawks opened nearly $49 million in cap space for next season if the four-time All-Star had opted into his player option. Antetokounmpo is expected to make approximately $58.5 million next season, with a player option the following year. Should Antetokounmpo re-sign with the Hawks, they pigeonhole themselves into a contract that might not move the needle in the long term. On the flip side, the Hawks have no guarantee that the 10-time All-Star would sign an extension to stay in Atlanta, making it far riskier to move so many assets to acquire him.