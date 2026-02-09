Atlanta Hawks Hawks reshape roster, new outlook ahead Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) goes ups for a dunk during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in the annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Another week of Hawks hoops has come end and it turned into a fairly big one despite just three games on the schedule. The Hawks finished with two wins over the Heat and the Jazz, with their lone loss to the Hornets.

But the biggest news of all comes from how the team’s front office navigated the annual NBA trade deadline, with the Hawks finishing the week with a completely different team than they started. The Hawks kicked off the major transaction period moving on from fan-favorite wing, Vit Krejci. The Hawks also moved Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard and acquired several veterans who could add to the locker room. Up ahead The Hawks have just two games on the schedule this week with the All-Star break set to begin this weekend. Last week’s NBA trade deadline shifted several things in the Eastern Conference. Several teams pivoted their strategies, shifting from a run for the postseason to looking ahead to the future. The Hawks doubled down on their goal of taking a franchise from middling purgatory to one that consistently competes in the postseason.

The Hawks acquired several veteran players who allow them to have a competitive enough roster down the stretch of the NBA season. But as with the theme of the previous 54 games, the Hawks will have to continue figuring out how these new pieces fit into the future of the franchise.

Monday at Timberwolves The Hawks have already faced the Timberwolves once this season, handing them a convincing 126-106 defeat on Dec. 31. The Timberwolves will be on the second day of back-to-back games and enter the night coming off a blowout loss to the Clippers on Sunday. The Hawks did not go deep into their bench on Saturday and maybe opt to see what they can get out of their available new pieces in Buddy Hield and Gabe Vincent. The team already ruled out forward Jonathan Kuminga and will re-evaluate him after the All-Star break. Wednesday at Hornets The Hornets have a 2-1 lead on the Hawks in the regular-season series following Saturday’s win. The Hawks have the chance to even things up with a win in Charlotte in the final meeting of the regular season. Like Monday’s game in Minnesota, the Hawks could give their new players some run and chance to get acclimated after the last few days to adjust. The Hawks will have had a chance to run some film sessions and at least one practice before everyone disperses for the All-Star break.