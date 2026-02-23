Atlanta Hawks Hawks figuring out new rotations as they defeat Nets in matinee outing Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) attempts a basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Dëmin (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

The Hawks made lineup changes in Sunday’s matinee meeting against the Nets. It left the Hawks looking a little discombobulated, but they still won 115-104. They moved veteran guard CJ McCollum to the starting lineup, shifting second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher to the second unit. The Hawks also took an extended look at veteran guard Gabe Vincent, while cutting back on Corey Kispert’s minutes.

The changes did not unfold smoothly with the Hawks ending up in a battle with a tanking Nets team. But they eventually found the right formula in the final minutes of Sunday’s game. Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 26 points and 12 rebounds. CJ McCollum had 16 points and eight rebounds in his first start in a Hawks uniform. Jock Landale led the team in scoring off the bench in the first half with 15 points. He finished with 17 points. Key moment Johnson had a shaky afternoon, scoring just 10 points in the first half. He went 4-of-11 from the floor as he tried to play through the Nets defensive pressure. He didn’t quite find the right counterattack after he returned from the locker room after the first half. Johnson kept probing all while trying to generate calls at the rim.

The lack of a whistle led to some moments of frustration for Johnson. But he broke through in the fourth quarter after he got called for an offensive foul on a driving dunk.

But it sparked some energy for him though as he finally slammed down a one-handed dunk on the next possession. He also drew a foul. Johnson scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth. Highlight play Okongwu got whacked on the arm a couple of plays before and he needed a couple of moments to shake out the aftermath. But Okongwu seemed just fine, though.

With 6:07 to play in the third quarter, Hawks guard Gabe Vincent kicked the ball out to Okongwu in the left corner. Okongwu took couple dribbles, driving baseline before launching and slamming down a one-handed dunk on Nets center Nic Claxton. What they said “Just calm down, man. I felt like a lot of shots I was taking in the first half just rushed them instead of just taking my time. Second half, fourth quarter, just took my time and just got to my spots. And once I got to my spot, I just kind of rose up.” -- Johnson on his shot selection between the first and second half. “Just turned up the aggression a little bit in that last like six minutes or however long it was, and we had no choice. It was down 11, like we had to change something. So, I think turned it up. I think everyone turned it up.” -- Dyson Daniels on the Hawks turning things around in the fourth quarter. “I think for someone like me, the way I play, it’s all about, whether or not the team is moving the ball and finding me when I’m open. (Today), it was as simple as that. I feel like early on, I was left open a few times, and JJ, Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) and all these guys, they did a good job of finding me.” -- Jock Landale on his explosive first half.