AJC Varsity Healthy star sparks No. 9 Ridgeland girls to 16-game improvement Panthers post their first winning season since 2013-14. Ridgeland senior Jamiah Lewis has recovered from a torn patellar tendon suffered early in her junior year. In her return to the court this season, she's averaging 18 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocked shots and scored her 1,000th career point. (Courtesy of Ridgeland)

By Stan Awtrey 34 minutes ago link copied

The Ridgeland girls are in the middle of one of the biggest turnarounds in high school basketball this season. After last year’s injury-laden 5-21 season, the Panthers are healthy, focused and winning. Ridgeland, located in Rossville near the Tennessee border, is 21-3 and ranked No. 9 in Class 3A. The 16-win improvement is notable for a program that had its last winning season in 2013-14.

The injuries destroyed any playoff hopes but also served to unite the rest of the team. "Our core group decided to just join up and play on the same travel team together and play all year around," Baker said. "They played in some big tournaments and worked really hard to get better and prepare for this one last year. Some of them have been working together since they were in kindergarten, and it's shown to pay dividends." JaMiah Lewis drops in a basket for Ridgeland. The senior leader has committed to play for the University of Virginia at Wise. (Courtesy of Ridgeland)

It also helped to get Lewis back from torn patellar tendon surgery for her senior season. She is averaging 18 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocked shots and scored her 1,000th career point. Lewis, who committed to the University of Virginia at Wise, was the Region 7-3A Player of the Year.

"She's really resilient and determined," Baker said. "As soon as she went down, she said, 'I'm going fight hard to get right back.' So she did. The doctors said she was ahead of where she should have been and was about to return to track within three months and was able to play basketball in the summer." The biggest addition was freshman Jordyn Thomas, Lewis' cousin. The point guard is the team's second-leading scorer (13.8 points per game) and averages 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 6.2 steals. According to MaxPreps, Thomas has more steals (149) than any player in the GHSA. She was voted first team all-region. "She has made a huge impact," Baker said. "Her addition has really helped." Freshman point guard Jordyn Thomas is Ridgeland's second-leading scorer and has the most steals in GHSA, according to MaxPreps. (Courtesy of Ridgeland) Baker said seniors Briannah Carson (4.4 rebounds) and Zoey Fleming (5.0 rebounds) are "the Dennis Rodmans for our team. They're just feisty and tough. If there's a ball bouncing around, they're going to grab it." Junior Sha Elliott is averaging 7 points.