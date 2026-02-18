Georgia track and field gets major upgrades with new complex

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
A view of the building and stands at UGA's new Spec Towns Track facility in Athens on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Georgia track and field’s brand-new, 34,700-square foot home is officially open.
The new Track and Field Complex is located off South Milledge Avenue directly across from the Jack Turner Family Complex, which houses Georgia softball and soccer. It was officially dedicated Wednesday afternoon, with Georgia President Jere W. Morehead cutting the ceremonial ribbon.
The complex has a nine-lane, 400-meter Spec Towns Track with infield areas for long jump and triple jump, as well as pole vault. It replaces the previous Spec Towns Track, built in 1965, that bordered Georgia’s Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, which houses its athletic facilities off Lumpkin Street. (The track was named for 1936 Olympics gold medalist Forrest “Spec” Towns, who ran and coached at Georgia.)
The new facility offers several upgrades for Georgia’s men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams, including an indoor five-lane, 100-meter warm-up track. There are also sports medicine suites and nutrition facilities, plus storage space.
Adjacent is a throws field and shot put arena, and a half-mile cross country training loop.
The complex has restrooms and concessions, with a press box, observation deck and grandstand. The facility has 194 parking spaces and can seat more than 2,500 (1,908 seats in the grandstand, 508 in the berm overlooking the long throws area for javelin, hammer and discus and 200 seats by shot put). Temporary bleachers can be added to increase capacity by another 1,500 spectators.
In addition to housing Georgia’s track and field teams, the idea is to be a draw for the community and for large events.
The Georgia High School Association state track meet will take place at the new facility in May of this year, and the SEC outdoor championships will be there in 2027.
Though owned and operated by Georgia’s athletic association, the complex will be open to the public 9 a.m.-noon on weekdays and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends, unless there is a meet scheduled. It’s open for running and walking only, using lanes five through eight, with no strollers, bikes or devices with wheels allowed.
“This represents so much for our program, for our community, for our state, to have a facility that can serve so many,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “It’s just amazing, and a sport, which I think can be transformational for so many young kids, especially as I’ve got to witness it as a youth track parent. Track provides a lot of opportunities. So to be able to have a facility like this, where not only our athletes can compete at a world class level, but (to) open it up to others as well, is just great for our city, our state, our campus, everywhere.”
Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.
