Georgia track and field gets major upgrades with new complex

A view of the building and stands at UGA's new Spec Towns Track facility in Athens on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Complex will also be open to the public.

The new Track and Field Complex is located off South Milledge Avenue directly across from the Jack Turner Family Complex, which houses Georgia softball and soccer. It was officially dedicated Wednesday afternoon, with Georgia President Jere W. Morehead cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The complex has a nine-lane, 400-meter Spec Towns Track with infield areas for long jump and triple jump, as well as pole vault. It replaces the previous Spec Towns Track, built in 1965, that bordered Georgia’s Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, which houses its athletic facilities off Lumpkin Street. (The track was named for 1936 Olympics gold medalist Forrest “Spec” Towns, who ran and coached at Georgia.)

The new facility offers several upgrades for Georgia’s men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams, including an indoor five-lane, 100-meter warm-up track. There are also sports medicine suites and nutrition facilities, plus storage space.

Adjacent is a throws field and shot put arena, and a half-mile cross country training loop.

The complex has restrooms and concessions, with a press box, observation deck and grandstand. The facility has 194 parking spaces and can seat more than 2,500 (1,908 seats in the grandstand, 508 in the berm overlooking the long throws area for javelin, hammer and discus and 200 seats by shot put). Temporary bleachers can be added to increase capacity by another 1,500 spectators.