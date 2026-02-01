Falcons Logo
Falcons name Tumbo Abanikanda director of scouting

An Atlanta native, Abanikanda has been with the team for well over a decade.
An Atlanta Falcons helmet is seen as the Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
1 hour ago

Tokunbo “Tumbo” Abanikanda, who has been with the team since 2012, was named the director of scouting on Sunday.

In his new position he will preside over both college and pro personnel scouting.

Abanikanda, who played at Osborn High in Marietta, started out with the team as a scouting assistant under then-general manger Thomas Dimitroff. He was promoted to area southeast scout in 2013. He was promoted to national scout in 2021 and named the director of college scouting in 2024.

Abanikanda is a native of Atlanta who played linebacker at Southern Miss and Osborne High. After going undrafted coming out of Southern Miss, he attended Tampa Bay’s rookie camp and had a tryout with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

