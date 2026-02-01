Falcons name Tumbo Abanikanda director of scouting

An Atlanta Falcons helmet is seen as the Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

An Atlanta native, Abanikanda has been with the team for well over a decade.

An Atlanta native, Abanikanda has been with the team for well over a decade.

Tokunbo “Tumbo” Abanikanda, who has been with the team since 2012, was named the director of scouting on Sunday.

In his new position he will preside over both college and pro personnel scouting.