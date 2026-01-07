Atlanta Hawks What could Trae Young trade look like? Hawks could get a lot in return Amid discussions of a potential trade for 4-time All-Star, teams could offer multiple draft picks for Young. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young answers questions from the press during media day at PC&E Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. The Hawks appear to be looking to trade the four-time All-Star. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Pelicans at Hawks, 7:30 p.m., FDSNSE, 92.9 FM The Hawks may be ready to turn the page on the Trae Young era in Atlanta. The team looks to be in the midst of partnering with Young’s camp to move the four-time All-Star, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. As the Hawks look to the future following a potential trade involving Young, they would want to either acquire young talent with high ceilings or veterans on expiring deals. The latter would continue to create financial flexibility for the Hawks, who currently have Young under contract until the end of this season, along with a player option worth $48.9 million for next season, should the guard opt in.

The trade deadline is Feb. 5, a little over four weeks away.

Most reports indicate that the Hawks are looking to move Young by the deadline. But if they can’t, the Hawks could have more time to evaluate the landscape to see if a better trade market may emerge for Young. Likely teams that could make a deal for him all seem to be in the midst of rebuilding. They’ll look to add a veteran point guard who can help with the development of young talent. According to a report from veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein, the Wizards look to be the front-runners to absorb Young’s contract. The deal would be centered around veteran guard CJ McCollum, who is on an expiring deal that is paying him $30.7 million through this season. Stein reported the Hawks would have to attach future draft assets in a deal with the Wizards to entice them to take on Young’s contract. ESPN generated several mock deals, with the Hawks sending Young and a 2031 second-round pick in exchange for McCollum, Malaki Branham, AJ Johnson and a 2026 first-round pick.

The Wizards would have to attach other players to the deal to match Young’s outgoing salary. ESPN also proposed a trade that looped in the Kings. The Wizards would still receive Young, but in this version, McCollum would move west to Sacramento. The Hawks would still get Branham, Johnson and a 2026 first-rounder, but they would receive additional players: Devin Carter, Malik Monk and Dario Saric. The Athletic’s Sam Amick disputed that match, reporting that the Kings had no interest. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic proposed a deal with the Wizards that had the Hawks acquiring McCollum and Corey Kispert for Young. He also proposed a three-team deal with the Mavericks that sent Young to the Wizards, McCollum, Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher and a 2032 unprotected Hawks first-round pick to the Mavericks. The Hawks would receive Anthony Davis and Dwight Powell.