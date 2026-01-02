Georgia Bulldogs Veteran Georgia running back announces plans to enter transfer portal Roderick Robinson is third Bulldog to enter the portal. Georgia running back Roderick Robinson, who has two years of eligibility left, announced he plans to enter the transfer portal. Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — With Georgia’s season now over, its roster continues to take shape for 2026. Running back Roderick Robinson announced he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Robinson announced his intention to transfer on Instagram. RELATED Georgia’s season comes to a strange end in a logic-defying Sugar Bowl loss Robinson signed with Georgia in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of San Diego. Injuries were a consistent part of his time in Georgia, missing large chunks of time during the 2024 season with ankle and toe injuries. Robinson appeared in 10 games for Georgia this season, rushing for 22 yards on six carries. His most meaningful contribution came Dec. 6 in the SEC championship game win over Alabama, where he caught a touchdown pass.

Robinson’s best season at Georgia came in 2023, when he rushed for 196 yards on 24 attempts.

Georgia running backs Cash Jones and Josh McCray have exhausted their college eligibility with the end of their 2025 season. Georgia signed 4-star running back Jae Lamar as a member of the 2026 recruiting cycle. At the position, the Bulldogs are set to bring back Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips and Bo Walker, making carries tough to come by for Robinson. Robinson becomes the third Georgia player to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, with cornerback Daniel Harris and tight end Pearce Spurlin previously doing so. The transfer portal first opened Friday and will run through Jan. 16. Georgia has had at least 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal in each of the past three seasons. Georgia’s season came to an end in the College Football Playoff, with the Bulldogs losing 39-34 to Ole Miss on Thursday night.