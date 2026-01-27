Matt Ryan shares update on Falcons’ general manager search
‘We have some in-person interviews coming up in the near future,’ Ryan says.
New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, speaks as Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan looks on during a NFL news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
The Falcons introduced coach Kevin Stefanski on Tuesday. Stefanski was introduced at the news conference by president of football Matt Ryan.
There’s still one more key decision-maker missing. Ryan is spearheading the search for the team’s next general manager.
“We’ve completed a number of interviews up until this point,” Ryan said. “We’re excited about the process. We’re excited about the progress. We have some in-person interviews coming up in the near future, so that’s where we stand on that.”
The Falcons have interviewed Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert, Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Bradway and former Jets general manager Joe Douglas.
There are no additional GM openings across the NFL, so that has afforded the Falcons less urgency. They fired former GM Terry Fontenot — and coach Raheem Morris — on Jan. 4, hours after the team’s final game. Ryan took over in his newly minted role Jan. 10.
“Ideally, you’d love to (align the hires) at the same time, but given the pace of the head-coaching search, and given there’s only one opening at the general manager position, I think it made the most sense for us to compartmentalize the two,” Ryan said. “I feel like we’re in a really good space in terms of where we’re at in the GM search. I feel like our process has been really good. I feel like we’ve made strong progress and feel like we’re in a space and time frame where we can accomplish everything we need to accomplish given the league calendar.”
The Falcons hired Stefanski on Jan. 17. It was a competitive marketplace given the number of coaching vacancies, and Stefanski — who was considered one of the more desirable candidates — had interviewed with four other franchises before inking his Falcons deal. The franchise had to move swiftly to hire him to avoid the risk that he’d go elsewhere.
Stefanski has sat in on the GM interviews, and while he said he’ll offer his opinion on players as any coach would, he said he “trusts people in those positions to get the players.”
The Dolphins had the only other GM opening during this cycle, and they hired Jon-Eric Sullivan on Jan. 9. So Ryan has had time on his side since assuming his position.
During Ryan’s introductory news conference, he stressed that the incoming GM would have normal responsibilities and that decisions would be made collaboratively. Stefanski and the next GM will report to Ryan, who will report to owner Arthur Blank.
“We are empowering (the coach and GM) to go out there and do their job,” Ryan said. “And I’ve expressed that in our interviews as well with the coaches we’ve talked with. I’m not trying to call plays. I’m not trying to run your offense. I’m not trying to pull a (retired NFL quarterback) Philip Rivers and come back and play. I’m not doing any of those. Most importantly, I’m trying to get the right person in here in both of those positions. And I’m trying to support you in any way I can.”
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.