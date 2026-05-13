Sports

Gray’s 26 points leads Dream to road win

Reese adds a double-double as Dream starts season off 2-0.
The Atlanta Dream are off to a 2-0 start after a 77-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
The Atlanta Dream are off to a 2-0 start after a 77-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
By AJC Sports
57 minutes ago

Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Angel Reese had 12 points and 16 rebounds for her 51st career double-double, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 77-72 on Tuesday night.

The Dream are 2-0 for the first time to start a season since 2022. And since losing all three meetings to Dallas in the 2023 season, the Dream have won six of the last eight matchups with the Wings.

Gray, a first-team All-WNBA selection last season, has scored 50 total points over the first two games of this season. After shooting just 1-for-8 from 3-point range in the season opener at Minnesota, Gray made four 3-pointers in Tuesday’s victory.

Reese grabbed eight offensive rebounds — one more than Dallas had as a team. The 24-year-old forward also had 14 rebounds in the opener on Saturday to become the second youngest WNBA player to reach 50 career double-doubles behind Tina Charles.

Jordin Canada had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Rhyne Howard added 14 points for Atlanta (2-0), which only got five points from its bench players. Brionna Jones (right knee) did not play.

Canada sank a contested 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining to cap Atlanta’s 15-6 run to begin the fourth for a 73-65 lead.

The Dream held the Wings to just 31 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (1-1) with 20 points. Paige Bueckers added 15 and Jessica Shepard had 12 points and eight rebounds. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, did not play due to a right knee injury.

Dallas led at halftime for the second straight game, something the Wings only did 14 times last season.

Up next

Atlanta plays its home opener at State Farm Arena on Sunday against Las Vegas.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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