Atlanta Hawks Hawks' defense disappears in blowout loss to Lakers Hawks allow at least 140 points for fourth time this season

LOS ANGELES -- The Hawks’ chance to grab a second sweep of a West Coast trip this season will not become a reality. After falling apart toward the end of the second quarter, the Hawks fell to the Lakers 141-116 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Despite the Lakers coming off a drubbing of their own on Monday night in Sacramento, the Hawks (20-22) looked like the team without the juice.

They gave up a double-digit lead by the end of the first half, spotting the Lakers 44 points in the second quarter. Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 26 points. CJ McCollum scored 25 points, and Corey Kispert had 19 points off the bench. LeBron James scored 31 points, had nine rebounds and 10 assists. Luka Doncic had 27 points, five rebounds and 12 assists. Turning point The Hawks had trailed the Lakers by as many as 32 points in the third quarter. But they steadily dug into the deficit, cutting it in half by the end of the frame.

They extended their run, getting the game to 11, getting stops and moving the ball.

But the Hawks’ run hit midnight after they forced a steal and whiffed a dunk that took the energy out of the run. The Lakers went on a five-minute 20-6 run that pushed the lead back up 127-103. The Hawks cleared the bench. Highlight play McCollum and Corey Kispert knocked down their first 3-pointers in Hawks uniforms after going a combined 0-for-7 on 3’s in their Hawks’ debut Sunday against the Warriors. With 10:47 to play in the second quarter, McCollum grabbed a loose ball, saving it from getting to halfcourt. He took a couple of dribbles before pulling up at the California Lottery logo for a 3.