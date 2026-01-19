Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ attempt to rally falls short, ends in loss to Bucks on MLK Day Atlanta comes nearly all the way back from a 23-point third-quarter deficit. 1 / 16 Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson dunks during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in the annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks gave away too many chances to pull away from the Bucks, and they ended up losing 112-110. In the final seconds of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup, Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a clutch 3-point shot with 12.6 seconds to play in the game, which brought them to within 111-110.

Bucks guard Ryan Rollins then split a pair of free throws, and the Hawks, who were out of timeouts, took off down the floor. But CJ McCollum lost his dribble and the Bucks crowded him, forcing him to take a one-handed, off-balance jumper. It fell short, and that was the Hawks’ final chance at a victory. Quick stats: Alexander-Walker led all scorers with 32 points, to go with six rebounds and six assists. Jalen Johnson finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. McCollum had 17 points off the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Key moment The Hawks trailed the Bucks by as many as 23 points in the third quarter. But after the Hawks gave up a 3 to AJ Green, something finally clicked on the defensive end. They finally got stops after subbing out some of the starters.

Atlanta ended possessions with defensive rebounds. Dyson Daniels had back-to-back steals that Johnson and rookie Asa Newell converted with layups. They also finally got to the free-throw line.