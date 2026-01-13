Hart County hires Biff Parson, who led Rockmart football to 9 region titles

Biff Parson was selected by Georgia High School Football Daily as one of the best hires of this century, noting he took Rockmart to heights not seen since the 1950s. (AJC File)

Parson spent the last 10 seasons at Rockmart , leading the program to nine region titles in a row.

Hart County announced Tuesday that it has hired Biff Parson as its next head coach.

He takes over for Cory Dickerson, who went 17-25 in four seasons. Dickerson moved out of his coach role in December but is still the athletic director at Hart County.

Hart County went 3-8 in 2025, with its season ending in the first round of the playoffs to Appling County.

The move puts Parson, a Franklin County native, closer to his roots.

Parson was selected by Georgia High School Football Daily, now an AJC-owned property, as one of the best hires of this century, noting he took Rockmart to heights not seen since the 1950s.