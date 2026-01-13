Hart County hires Biff Parson, who led Rockmart football to 9 region titles

AJC Varsity

He takes over for Cory Dickerson, who went 17-25 in four seasons.
Biff Parson was selected by Georgia High School Football Daily as one of the best hires of this century, noting he took Rockmart to heights not seen since the 1950s. (AJC File)
1 hour ago

Hart County announced Tuesday that it has hired Biff Parson as its next head coach.

Parson spent the last 10 seasons at Rockmart, leading the program to nine region titles in a row.

He takes over for Cory Dickerson, who went 17-25 in four seasons. Dickerson moved out of his coach role in December but is still the athletic director at Hart County.

Hart County went 3-8 in 2025, with its season ending in the first round of the playoffs to Appling County.

The move puts Parson, a Franklin County native, closer to his roots.

Parson was selected by Georgia High School Football Daily, now an AJC-owned property, as one of the best hires of this century, noting he took Rockmart to heights not seen since the 1950s.

