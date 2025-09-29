Hart County football coach details how team upset powerhouse Prince Avenue

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Hart County coach Cory Dickerson, whose team defeated Prince Avenue Christian — then the No. 2 team in Class 3A-A Private — 31-28 on Friday night. This is Dickerson’s fourth season as the Bulldogs’ coach. His team has beaten a top-10 opponent as an unranked team each of the past three seasons. It was No. 3 Monroe Area in 2024 and No. 10 Oconee County in 2023.

1. What were the exciting/decisive moments in the game? What gave your team the edge?

“We had a really big night from our junior quarterback, Kurt Curry, and junior running back, Faustino Rangel. They would be the first to tell you none of it would be possible without great blocking from the offensive line, tight ends and wide receivers. Kurt was 10-for-12 passing for 191 yards and threw for a touchdown. He had 12 rushes for 110 yards. Faustino rushed for 129 yards on 27 carries. With under a minute to go in the first half, Kurt connected with Zay Shealer for a 58-yard TD (for a 21-7 lead), but they returned the kickoff to make it 21-13 going into halftime. They received the ball the second half and tied it 21-21. Then Kurt was able to run for a 77-yard touchdown on our next possession. With seven minutes to go, German Franco made a 26-yard field goal to make it 31-21. They ran for a 77-yard touchdown to make it 31-28. We pinned them deep on a punt with just over two minutes left, and our senior safety Ramarcus Simpson intercepted a third-down pass at Prince Avenue’s 28-yard line to seal the victory.”

