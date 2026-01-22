Atlanta United Gerardo Martino pleased with Atlanta United progress MLS team looking to sign more players. Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino (right) and Atlanta United sporting director Chris Henderson leave the room after Martino’s introductory press conference as the new manager at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. Martino is returning seven years after leading the club to the MLS Cup in 2018. (Jason Getz/AJC)

DORAL, Fla. — Atlanta United has spent most of its first two weeks of training camp working to improve its fitness, manager Gerardo Martino said Thursday. “Everyone has had a great attitude and willingness to their training very well,” he said.

He said the team has worked on a few concepts, and he can see the players embracing what is being taught. Atlanta United will host its first preseason match Jan. 30 against USL-side Lexington. “It’s not the full roster that we’re going to have,” he said. “So at the moment, really, the only six (defensive midfielder) is Will (Reilly) who can play in that position. But yes, I’m happy with the way that I’ve seen the guys training.” RELATED What formation will Gerardo Martino use with Atlanta United? Martino said Atlanta United needs five more players to complete the roster, but he’s not confident that all of the signings can be made. Atlanta United reportedly is interested in signing West Ham’s Guido Rodríguez, who would be the defensive midfielder that Martino said the team needs after it sold Bartosz Slisz. Rodríguez has made six appearances for the Hammers this season. He has made 30 appearances for Argentina.

Martino joked that because the team lacks depth at defensive midfielder, he is playing as the six, but “always passing forward.”

Atlanta United also reportedly is interested in signing Adrian Gill of Barcelona. Gill is a 20-year-old midfielder or fullback and a native of Denver. He would be a supplemental signee with Atlanta United. RELATED MLS extends summer transfer window Atlanta United also reportedly is interested in signing left fullback Elías Báez, who currently plays for San Lorenzo in Argentina. He would be an Under-22 Initiative signing. Neither Martino nor sporting director Chris Henderson said which players the team is attempting to acquire. Henderson said that Atlanta United would need to clear some salary cap space by moving at least two players before they can sign their targets. He said they are having conversations with other teams about selling or loaning two to three players. Henderson said acquiring the defensive midfielder is key. “Signing that position will give us securities,” Henderson said. “And so it’s a position where we’re keying on, and we’re trying to get all our resources for that.”