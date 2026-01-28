Georgia Tech Georgia Tech’s late rally not enough to beat Virginia Tech Yellow Jackets fall to Hokies, 71-65. Georgia Tech forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. reacts after a loss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Georgia Tech nearly made a miraculous rally from a 15-point deficit late in their game against Virginia Tech Tuesday. But the Hokies were able to hang on for a 71-65 victory over the Yellow Jackets in an ACC matchup in Blacksburg. Despite a defense that held the Hokies to just 34% from the field, the Yellow Jackets’ offense was unable to overcome a poor shooting performance from the perimeter, as they went just 3-for-17 from 3-point range.

Jaeden Mustaf posted a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-6 ACC). Baye Ndongo scored 14 points, Lamar Washington added 12 points and Kam Craft had 11 points. RELATED Second-half surge lifts No. 18 Clemson past Georgia Tech Ben Hammond scored 20 points and Jailen Bedford scored 14 points for Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-4 ACC). Virginia Tech reserve Christian Gurdak scored 11 points and Tobi Lawal 10 before fouling out. Surprisingly, the Yellow Jackets outshot Virginia Tech 44% to 34%, but the Hokies made up for the shooting deficit and outscored Georgia Tech 24-9 from 3-point range. Lawal made two foul shots to give Virginia Tech a 65-50 lead with 4:26 remaining before Georgia Tech went on an 11-0 run to get within four points after Washington drove the lane uncontested for a layup with 1:09 left.

Neoklis Avdalas made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 66-61 lead before Ndongo reduced the deficit to three with a layup with 29 seconds left.

RELATED After deflating loss for Georgia Tech, Damon Stoudamire says ‘it’s a ‘me’ thing’ Bedford made 1 of 2 for a 67-63 lead, Washington followed with a layup with 19 seconds left and the Yellow Jackets never got closer. Hammond and Bedford each made two foul shots to seal it. Hammond’s 3-pointer with 13:59 remaining gave the Hokies their first double-digit lead at 50-40. He followed that 23-foot shot with a 24-footer less than a minute later to stretch the lead to 13. Up Next Georgia Tech: Hosts 16th-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.