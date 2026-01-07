Georgia high school football state championships attendance down 10.6%

Bowdon (pictured) took on Lincoln County in one of the eight GHSA football championship games and five flag football finals that were played on Dec. 15-17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

46,132 paid to attend the 8 football title games and 5 flag football finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in December.

Paid attendance for last month’s football championship games over three days was 46,132 — down 10.6% from the record-setting 51,588 in 2024, though still considerably higher than the 2018-22 run outdoors at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Total attendance for the eight football championship games and five flag football finals was 48,614, he said. That includes about 2,500 GHSA coaches who get free admission with passes.

Tickets are sold by the day and not per game. The 13 games were played over three days, Dec. 15-17.

The championships broke paid and total attendance records the previous two seasons, which returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a weather-beaten run at Georgia State, where the average paid attendance was 28,895.

The 46,132 paid in 2025 brought in $1,005,336, Scott said. The GHSA has not completed its financial report detailing expenses. Participating schools can expect to divide up about 15% of that.